No fixed date for when UK will send first migrants to Rwanda, Raab says

LONDON: Britain’s government cannot give a fixed date for when it will first be able to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, deputy prime minister and justice secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

Britain’s initial attempt to deport asylum seekers - part of a policy designed to deter dangerous sea crossings of the English Channel - was temporarily thwarted on Tuesday by an injunction from the European Court of Human Rights.

UK minister arrives in Pakistan

When asked on LBC radio when the first migrants will be deported to Rwanda, Raab said: “I don’t think I can give a precise date.” “The important thing to understand is that this ongoing legal challenge has been around the injunctions.

There is a full hearing due in a few weeks and all the issues can be aired there.“