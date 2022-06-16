ANL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
ASL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
AVN 72.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.33%)
GGGL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.93%)
GTECH 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
KOSM 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
MLCF 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
PACE 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-7.35%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.08%)
TELE 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
TPLP 19.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.57%)
TREET 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.21%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.27%)
BR100 4,128 Increased By 27 (0.66%)
BR30 14,837 Decreased By -2.5 (-0.02%)
KSE100 41,620 Increased By 181.1 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,912 Increased By 97.4 (0.62%)
No fixed date for when UK will send first migrants to Rwanda, Raab says

Reuters 16 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Britain’s government cannot give a fixed date for when it will first be able to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, deputy prime minister and justice secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

Britain’s initial attempt to deport asylum seekers - part of a policy designed to deter dangerous sea crossings of the English Channel - was temporarily thwarted on Tuesday by an injunction from the European Court of Human Rights.

UK minister arrives in Pakistan

When asked on LBC radio when the first migrants will be deported to Rwanda, Raab said: “I don’t think I can give a precise date.” “The important thing to understand is that this ongoing legal challenge has been around the injunctions.

There is a full hearing due in a few weeks and all the issues can be aired there.“

