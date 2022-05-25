ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
Pakistan

UK minister arrives in Pakistan

Recorder Report 25 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Britain’s Minister for Armed Forces James Heappey MP has arrived on a two-day visit to Pakistan to highlight the importance of Pakistan as a strategic partner to the UK and reiterate the long-standing deep people-to-people ties between the two countries, the British High Commission said here on Tuesday.

In a statement, the British High Commission said that Minister Heappey will be meeting senior government and military leaders, discussing the impact of the war in Ukraine across the world and the UK’s humanitarian response in Afghanistan.

He also laid a wreath at the War Cemetery in Rawalpindi where hundreds of Commonwealth soldiers who lost their lives in the two World Wars are laid to rest.

The last ministerial visit to Pakistan was in September when the then Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab held high-level meetings and discussed how the two countries can work closely together on the situation in Afghanistan.

“The UK and Pakistan are close friends and partners. As we celebrate 75 years of our bilateral relationship, it is more important than ever that we continue to work together in an increasingly unstable world to tackle challenges and those who threaten global peace and security”, Heappey was quoted in the statement. This year Pakistan and UK will be celebrating 75 years of partnership and bilateral ties.

Dominic Raab British High Commission James Heappey global peace and security

