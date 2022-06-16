ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
ASL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
AVN 73.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.86%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
GGGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
KOSM 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
MLCF 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 17.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.93%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
TPL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 19.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
TREET 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.6%)
UNITY 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
WAVES 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
BR100 4,134 Increased By 32.1 (0.78%)
BR30 14,890 Increased By 51.3 (0.35%)
KSE100 41,689 Increased By 249.7 (0.6%)
KSE30 15,943 Increased By 128.1 (0.81%)
PM Shehbaz blames spike in fuel prices on previous govt's 'worst-ever deal' with IMF

  • Says he will soon share details of IMF deal with public
BR Web Desk 16 Jun, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday blamed the latest hike in fuel prices on the predecessor government’s “worst-ever deal” with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Taking to Twitter, the PM said that he would soon share specifics of the deal made between the IMF and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with the public in the coming days.

“Acutely aware of the impact that a fuel price hike causes,” said PM Shehbaz in a tweet. The prime minister's statement comes a day after the government announced yet another massive hike in petroleum product prices, raising concerns of a further spike in the already-high inflation.

The prime minister said that the government was “left with no choice” but to raise the prices due to the IMF deal that was signed by the previous government of PTI.

“We will get out of these economic difficulties,” he added.

In a late-night development, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Wednesday announced that the government had decided to increase petroleum prices as it looks to quickly appease the IMF, which has emphasised the termination of energy subsidies to revive its bailout programme.

Fuel prices raised yet again: Miftah says hike was ‘inevitable’

“We are taking difficult decisions,” Miftah maintained.

Earlier, Miftah had said the IMF was concerned about fuel subsidies, a widening current account deficit, and urged the need to raise more direct taxes.

Pakistan Pakistan Economy Shehbaz Sharif IMF PTI POL rates Pakistan inflation

