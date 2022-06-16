ANL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
ASC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
ASL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
GGL 16.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.17%)
KOSM 2.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 26.69 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.14%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.62%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
PTC 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 33.44 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.18%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TPL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.08%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
TRG 76.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
UNITY 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.35%)
YOUW 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
BR100 4,102 Increased By 47.7 (1.18%)
BR30 14,839 Increased By 40.2 (0.27%)
KSE100 41,439 Increased By 388.9 (0.95%)
KSE30 15,815 Increased By 157.9 (1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Fuel prices raised yet again: Miftah says hike was ‘inevitable’

Zaheer Abbasi 16 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Wednesday said that the government has decided to increase the petroleum prices with Rs 24.03 per litre increase in petrol rate and Rs 59.17 per litre raise in diesel price.

New price of petrol would be Rs 233.89, diesel 263.31, kerosene oil would be Rs 211.43 and light diesel Rs 207.47, Miftah said addressing a press conference along with State Minister for Petroleum.

The Finance Minister said that increase was inevitable due to hike in the global market. The government has been facing a loss of Rs 24.03 on petrol Rs 49.16 on diesel, Rs 29.49 on kerosene oil and Rs 29.15 on light diesel.

He said the government has also been facing a loss of Rs 120 billon on petroleum prices monthly. The minister admitted that the increase in petroleum prices would fuel inflation in the country but the government had no other option.

The minister said that 90 lakh poor Pakistanis are being provided Rs 2,000 per month under the BISP and millions additional would also be eligible for Prime Minister’s Relief Package against petroleum prices. He said the allocation of BISP has been increased.

Hike in POL products’ prices on the cards

The previous government had signed agreement with the IMF but violated it in February and the present government soon after assuming the office started negotiations with the Fund but its hands were tied due to agreement of the previous government to increase the prices but also take the petroleum levy to Rs 30 per litre and on top of that Rs 17 percent sales tax.

Besides, Miftah said the international challenging environment of petroleum prices, commodity prices such as wheat and edible oil were also compelling to pass on the price hike to consumers.

He said the international petroleum prices have increased by $20, adding that the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would help lessen the problem and gas and electricity prices have not been increased for quite some time and now the rebasing of the electricity prices was approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet.

“We are taking difficult decisions,” Miftah maintained.

According to Finance Division late night statement, in the wake of rising petroleum product prices in the international market and exchange rate variation, maintaining the fuel prices at the subsidized rate is constantly increasing the fiscal deficit and current account gap besides putting pressure on country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Therefore, the Government has decided to consider the proposal of OGRA to increase the petroleum products prices. However, Petroleum Levy and Sales Tax have been kept at zero to provide relief to the end consumers.

New prices of petroleum products with effect from 16 June, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ECC finance minister fuel prices Miftah Ismail prices of petroleum products 17 percent sales tax petrol rate

Comments

1000 characters

Fuel prices raised yet again: Miftah says hike was ‘inevitable’

Rs685bn allocated for ADP

Supplies to unregistered persons: FBR defends waiver of CNIC condition

Pakistan Housing Finance Project: Financing agreement signed with World Bank

Third-party investors in CPEC projects: MoFA bans public announcements

G-20 DSSI framework: Two $197.49m debt service suspension pacts signed

Fed unveils biggest rate hike since 1994

Speaker’s powers curtailed

Wealth statement: FY21: IK’s assets grow by over Rs60m YoY

UAE suspends exports of Indian wheat for four months

Read more stories