ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
ASL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.61%)
AVN 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.34%)
GTECH 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
KOSM 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.41%)
MLCF 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.5%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
PTC 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.41 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.96%)
TELE 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
TPLP 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.68%)
TREET 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TRG 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.59%)
WAVES 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 27.3 (0.68%)
BR30 14,799 Increased By 219.7 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,050 Increased By 170 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,657 Increased By 89.1 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Hike in POL products’ prices on the cards

Wasim Iqbal 15 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal government is likely to increase the price of petrol by Rs8.69 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs29.94 per litre based on current government taxes with zero petroleum levy (PL) and general sale tax (GST) for the next fortnight with effect from June 16.

According to the calculation of oil marketing companies/ refineries, the government may raise the price of petrol by Rs8.69 per litre from Rs206.42 to Rs215.11 per litre. The price of other fuel HSD mostly used in agriculture and transport sectors may also increase by Rs29.94 per litre from Rs219.11 to Rs249.05 per litre.

The rate of kerosene oil (SKO) a subsidize sector may also be raised by Rs26.84 per litre to Rs202.40 per litre from Rs175.56 per litre. The price of light diesel oil (LDO) will also likely go up by Rs27.17 to Rs201.29 per litre from Rs174.12 per litre.

POL products’ prices hiked by Rs30 per litre

The ex-depot price of petrol has been determined to increase by Rs18.01 per litre from Rs209.86 to Rs227.87 per litre and HSD price also likely to increase by Rs52.99 per litre from Rs204.15 to Rs257.14 per litre.

The value of US dollar against Pak rupee has also increased from Rs200.31 to Rs201.89 or Rs1.59 increase in the first half of June.

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has repeatedly said that the government may increase the prices of petroleum products in the coming days.

“Petroleum prices will further go up in the coming days”, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Federal Government POL products prices petroleum levy (PL) light diesel oil prices rate of kerosene oil HSD prices general sale tax (GST)

Comments

1000 characters

Hike in POL products’ prices on the cards

Sindh presents deficit budget

Budget Strategy Paper unveiled: Deficits to be reduced to restore fiscal sustainability: MoF

Karachi again deprived of its due share?

Pakistan facing debt in ‘excess of $250bn’: UNDP

Petroleum Div asked to sort out guaranteed gas supply issues

Salaried class tax structure: govt in a fix

Sindh raises development outlay by 40pc

Punjab proposes budget outlay of over Rs3.226trn

OPEC keeps forecast for 2022 oil demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels

Read more stories