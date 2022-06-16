LHC restrains govt from harassing tandoor operators

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday restrained the district government from causing any harassment to tandoor operators (bread makers) and sought replies from the deputy commissioner and other respondents by June 17.

The association of tandoor operators challenged the government’s actions against its members. Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel contended that the district government was not allowing the tandoor operators to increase the prices of “Roti (bread)” and “Naan” following the increased prices of flour and other raw materials.

He said the government started taking actions against the tandoor operators and had been harassing them to observe the officially notified prices which were even below the cost. He, therefore, asked the court to restrain the government from taking actions and harassing the members of the association. He also asked the court to allow the tandoor operators to fix the prices as per the inflation.

