Denim International Gases signs contract with DUHS

KARACHI: Denim International Gases, a leading manufacturer of international standard industrial and medical gases, has signed a tender contract with Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), Dow International Dental College Hospital and Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital and Research Centre in May 2022 for supply of liquid and compressed medical gases.

Denim International Gases is an ISO certified manufacturer of medical and industrial gases situated in Port Qasim, Karachi, supplying high quality gases to various sectors of the country since 2013. The company has a highly qualified and experienced team with over 40 years of gases manufacturing experience.

“This is a great achievement as our plant offers the purest form of oxygen at 99.999 percent purity in Pakistan for the hospitals and we foresee to continuously invest in technologies to ensure a safe and stable Pakistan”, Engr Nazir Ahmed, COO of Denim International Gases said.

“Our supply to Dow is a testament to our focus on sustainable growth in the medical gases sector as a duty to our nation”.

Denim International Gases was one of the key players in supply of medical gases to various hospitals during the peak months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

