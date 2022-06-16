ANL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
ASC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
ASL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
GGL 16.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.17%)
KOSM 2.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 26.69 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.14%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.62%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
PTC 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 33.44 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.18%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TPL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.08%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
TRG 76.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
UNITY 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.35%)
YOUW 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
BR100 4,102 Increased By 47.7 (1.18%)
BR30 14,839 Increased By 40.2 (0.27%)
KSE100 41,439 Increased By 388.9 (0.95%)
KSE30 15,815 Increased By 157.9 (1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Denim International Gases signs contract with DUHS

Recorder Report 16 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Denim International Gases, a leading manufacturer of international standard industrial and medical gases, has signed a tender contract with Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), Dow International Dental College Hospital and Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital and Research Centre in May 2022 for supply of liquid and compressed medical gases.

Denim International Gases is an ISO certified manufacturer of medical and industrial gases situated in Port Qasim, Karachi, supplying high quality gases to various sectors of the country since 2013. The company has a highly qualified and experienced team with over 40 years of gases manufacturing experience.

“This is a great achievement as our plant offers the purest form of oxygen at 99.999 percent purity in Pakistan for the hospitals and we foresee to continuously invest in technologies to ensure a safe and stable Pakistan”, Engr Nazir Ahmed, COO of Denim International Gases said.

“Our supply to Dow is a testament to our focus on sustainable growth in the medical gases sector as a duty to our nation”.

Denim International Gases was one of the key players in supply of medical gases to various hospitals during the peak months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

DUHS Denim International Gases signs contract

Comments

1000 characters

Denim International Gases signs contract with DUHS

Fuel prices raised yet again: Miftah says hike was ‘inevitable’

Rs685bn allocated for ADP

Supplies to unregistered persons: FBR defends waiver of CNIC condition

Pakistan Housing Finance Project: Financing agreement signed with World Bank

Third-party investors in CPEC projects: MoFA bans public announcements

G-20 DSSI framework: Two $197.49m debt service suspension pacts signed

Fed unveils biggest rate hike since 1994

Speaker’s powers curtailed

Wealth statement: FY21: IK’s assets grow by over Rs60m YoY

UAE suspends exports of Indian wheat for four months

Read more stories