JI warns of dangerous outcome of political crises in Punjab

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has warned the political parties against the dangerous outcome of unending political and constitutional crises in Punjab. In a statement issued from Mansoorah on Wednesday, he said the masses of the biggest province had become a sandwich in the clash among the ruling elite.

He said almost all political parties were in the government in centre or provinces or both and only the JI was playing the role of real opposition. The ruling parties, he said, were least concerned about the problems of the masses. He said the ill-conceived economic policies prepared by the three main parties (the PML-N, the PPP and the PTI) during their stay in power brought the country to the level that its kitty was empty, trade deficit was gigantic and even the money for the salaries of the government servants was unavailable.

The IMF, he said, was virtually controlling the economy and was dictating terms like masters did to their servants. The federal and provincial budgets, he said, were the documents prepared by the IMF. He said people were starving to death due to massive inflation. Prices of food items, fuel and electricity were not in the reach of common man, he added.

The rulers, he said, were responsible to the overall crises and there seemed to be no ending to it if the people kept choosing the feudal lords, waderas and corrupt imperialists to the power.

