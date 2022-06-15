ANL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
ASC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
ASL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
GGL 16.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.17%)
KOSM 2.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 26.69 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.14%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.62%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
PTC 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 33.44 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.18%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TPL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.08%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
TRG 76.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
UNITY 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.35%)
YOUW 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
BR100 4,102 Increased By 47.7 (1.18%)
BR30 14,839 Increased By 40.2 (0.27%)
KSE100 41,439 Increased By 388.9 (0.95%)
KSE30 15,815 Increased By 157.9 (1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

G-20 DSSI: Pakistan signs debt suspension agreements worth $197mn

  • Total amount of debt suspended and rescheduled under the DSSI framework stands at $3.68bn
BR Web Desk 15 Jun, 2022

The government on Wednesday signed two debt service suspension agreements amounting to the suspension of loans worth $197.49 million, under the G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) framework.

As per a statement released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs Division, an amount of $191.6 million was owed to Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) during the period January to June 2021, while $5.89 million was owed to the Government of the Swiss Confederation during the period July to December 2021.

“These amounts will now be repaid over a period of six years (including a one-year grace period) in semi-annual instalments,” read the statement.

Established in May 2020, the DSSI is a G-20 initiative which helped countries concentrate their resources on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Forty-eight out of 73 eligible countries participated in the initiative before it expired at the end of December 2021.

Pakistan government said the DSSI initiative has provided much-needed fiscal space to the country, to deal with its urgent health and economic needs.

Under the initiative, borrowers commited to use freed-up resources to increase social, health, or economic spending in response to the crisis. They pledged to disclose all public sector financial commitments involving debt and debt-like instruments. They also commit to limit their non-concessional borrowing under the IMF arrangements and the World Bank’s Sustainable Development Finance Policy.

“The total amount of debt suspended and rescheduled under the DSSI framework, covering the period from May 2020 to December 2021, stands at $3,688 million,” said the Ministry of Economic Affairs Division.

Pakistan has already concluded and signed 91 agreements with 21 bilateral creditors for the rescheduling of its debts under the G-20 DSSI framework, amounting to the rescheduling of almost $2,953 million.

“The signing of the above-mentioned agreements brings this total to $3,150 million,” the ministry said. Meanwhile, negotiations for remaining agreements to be signed under the G-20 DSSI are ongoing.

Forex, PSEs and banks liabilities not included: $88.8bn external debt recorded at end of March

Pakistan LOANS JICA DSSI G 20 DSSI Pakistan Debt debt suspension

Comments

1000 characters

G-20 DSSI: Pakistan signs debt suspension agreements worth $197mn

KSE-100 up amid hopes of Pakistan's removal from FATF grey list

Govt, World Bank ink $85mn housing finance project

PM says more cooperation with China is ‘win-win situation’

Pakistan's ambassador to US Masood Khan meets President Joe Biden

We want to attract Gulf investment for Karachi: Sindh CM

Imran Khan will move SC today to probe 'regime change conspiracy’: Asad Umar

OGDCL announces gas discovery in Sindh's Ghotki

FIA registers money laundering case against PML-Q's Moonis Elahi

Bitcoin tumbles to new 18-month low

Read more stories