ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
ASL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
AVN 73.26 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.37%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.26%)
GGL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.56%)
KOSM 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
MLCF 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.46%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PTC 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 33.79 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.26%)
TELE 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
TPLP 19.18 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.24%)
TREET 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
TRG 76.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.76%)
UNITY 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 52.6 (1.3%)
BR30 14,874 Increased By 75.3 (0.51%)
KSE100 41,476 Increased By 426.4 (1.04%)
KSE30 15,816 Increased By 159.3 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bitcoin tumbles to new 18-month low

Reuters 15 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Bitcoin fell on Wednesday to a new 18-month low, dragging down smaller tokens with it, as the recent tumble in crypto markets showed no sign of letting up.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 6.3% to $20,715.69, its lowest since December 2020.

Bitcoin has lost around 28% since Friday and more than half of its value this year.

Since its record high of $69,000 in November, it has slumped around 70%.

Bitcoin stems heavy losses but pessimism reigns in crypto markets

The token has tumbled after US crypto lender Celsius this week froze withdrawals and transfers between accounts, stoking fears of wider fall-out in digital asset market.

Expectations of sharper US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes to combat soaring inflation in the world’s biggest economy have also heaped pressure on risky assets from cryptocurrencies to stocks.

Smaller cryptocurrencies, which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, also fell.

Ether, the second largest token, fell as much as 9.4% to $1,090.

bitcoin Cryptocurrency US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes

Comments

1000 characters

Bitcoin tumbles to new 18-month low

PM says more cooperation with China is ‘win-win situation’

Pakistan's ambassador to US Masood Khan meets President Joe Biden

We want to attract Gulf investment for Karachi: Sindh CM

Imran Khan will move SC today to probe 'regime change conspiracy’: Asad Umar

FIA registers money laundering case against PML-Q's Moonis Elahi

China comes to our rescue in a big way

Hike in POL products’ prices on the cards

Salaried class tax structure: govt in a fix

Oil prices climb, but expected US interest rate hike looms

Budget Strategy Paper unveiled: Deficits to be reduced to restore fiscal sustainability: MoF

Read more stories