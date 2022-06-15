Karachi again deprived of its due share?

KARACHI: Karachi, the revenue engine of Pakistan is yet again deprived of its due monetary share, as the PPP-led Sindh government has announced only six new projects under the head of ‘mega schemes for the metropolis” worth Rs 3.1 billion in its budget for the next fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23).

The provincial government has also allocated Rs 7.7 billion for 18 ongoing projects under ‘mega schemes for Karachi’.

New schemes: The provincial government would spend Rs 1 billion for rehabilitation of storm water drain in Karachi Phase-II while rehabilitation work of Nehar-e-Khayam would be carried out at cost of Rs 500 million.

The government has earmarked Rs 450 million for construction of dual carriageway road from Nasir Brohi Hotel to Mubarak Village and adjacent societies in District Keamari while Rs 600 million has been kept for construction of Sport Complex at Bakhtiari Youth Centre in Central District of the city.

Rupees 300 million would be spent on construction of main road/streets paver block in Sachal Goth District East. It would also repair existing drain/sewerage system in Manzoor Colony with the cost of Rs 250 million.

On-going schemes: Construction work of U-Turn at Natha Khan Bridge This project was approved on August 10, 2016.

Repair, maintenance & rehabilitation of various road and allied works at SITE (revised). This project was approved April, 5, 2022.

Rehabilitation/reconstruction of Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan from Abdullah College to Qalandaria Chowk and this project was approved on August 26, 2021.

Reconstruction of road from Sher Shah Chowk to Mirza Adam Khan Road intersection (District West) including SWD System.

Rehabilitation/reconstruction of road from Café Piyala (near Gulberg Chowrangi) to Rashid Minhas road (near UBL Sports Complex).

Reconstruction of Rafiqui Shaheed Road and Kalapul Road from Sharea-Faisal to Main Korangi Road.

Rehabilitation & Widening of Road from Razakabad to Sheedi Goth Power House.

Improvement/rehabilitation of Internal Roads/ Streets in Surrounding Areas of Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi.

Re-Construction/rehabilitation of Chakiwara Road, Mehrab Khan Essa Road and Tannery Road, Lyari Town (District South) Including SWD System. Rehabilitation of Approach Roads of Lyari Expressway.

Rehabilitation/Replacement/Improvement of water supply and sewerage system including E&M Insulation of Pumping Station of each district Karachi (KW&SB) Construction of Allama Iqbal park at F.B. Area, Karachi.

Construction of Civic Centre at Mula Fazal Auditorum Hall Chawkiwara Road Lyari. Re-construction of Syed Raees Ahmad Jafri road from Peoples Chowrangi up to Rashid Minhas road.

Improvement/Rehabilitation of Shaheed-e-Millat Expressway from KPT Flyover to Manzoor Colony Fire Station (Both Track) including Service road at District East.

Improvement of roads from MA Jinnah Road to I I Chundrigar Road (Mumtaz Hassan road, Hasrat Mohani Road, Paper Market road) District South.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his budget speech Tuesday said the provincial government has introduced a number of development projects in Karachi in six major sectors; Water Supply, Sewerage Treatment, Storm Water Drains, Solid Waste Management, Internal Roads and Mass Transit.

He said major foreign funded projects underway in Karachi include Karachi Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Project (BRT Red Line) for developing a sustainable Urban Transport System in Karachi for ensuring accessibility, people’s mobility, reliability and rapid journey time.

To provide a holistic solution for integrated urban mobility by offering full connectivity to Green Line and other future BRT and MRT Corridors, by providing modern pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project (KNIP), the aim of the project is to enhance public urban spaces in targeted neighborhoods in Karachi and to improve the institutional capacity to provide better public services.

The objective of the Karachi Urban Mobility Project (Yellow BRT Corridor) (WB) is to improve urban mobility, accessibility and road safety in Karachi through the Construction and rehabilitation of the Mass Transit Infrastructure including 22 kms long yellow line BRT Corridor, drainage, lighting bus ways, stations, terminals and depots. The yellow BRT Corridor is developed primarily along Korangi and Korangi Industrial Roads connecting Karachi’s southern suburbs and residential areas with thriving socio-economic activities.

The objective of Karachi Water & Sewerage Service Improvement Project (KWSSIP) is to support the KW&SB to deliver safe and reliable water and sewerage services and encourage private sector investment in water supply and waste water treatment.

Competitive and Livable City of Karachi Project (CLICK) (WB) project aims at improving city’s livability by building Local councils’ capacity through performance-based grants, strengthening and increasing resources through modernization of urban property tax administration and system. The project also aims at improving the city’s competitiveness.

