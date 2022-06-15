ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
ASL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.61%)
AVN 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.34%)
GTECH 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
KOSM 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.41%)
MLCF 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.5%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
PTC 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.41 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.96%)
TELE 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
TPLP 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.68%)
TREET 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TRG 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.59%)
WAVES 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 27.3 (0.68%)
BR30 14,799 Increased By 219.7 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,050 Increased By 170 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,657 Increased By 89.1 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Cartelization scam: SHC orders PSMA, 26 sugar mills to deposit 50pc of penalty amounts

Sohail Sarfraz 15 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and 26 sugar mills to deposit 50 percent of the amounts of respective penalties imposed upon them by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) in the sugar cartelization case.

In 2021, the CCP conducted an inquiry against PSMA and its member undertakings for the prima facie violation of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010. As part of the enquiry, the CCP also conducted search and inspections at two premises of PSMA and of one of the sugar mills and impounded the proofs of their involvement in cartelization.

The Enquiry Report concluded that PSMA and its members have breached Section 4(1), 4(2) and 4(2)(c) of the Act, which was followed by the issuance of show cause notices and extensive hearings into the matter.

A full four-member bench of the Commission was constituted in the instant matter, comprising: Rahat Kaunain Hassan (chairperson) and three members: Shaista Bano, Bushra Naz Malik, and Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi.

All the four members of the Commission were unanimous in their view and arrived at an unqualified consensus on background facts, formulation of issues, determination of preliminary/ technical objections, the determination of the relevant market and the spill-over effect, and the determination of Issue VI (ceasing of sugarcane crushing) as addressed in the opinion of Rahat Kaunain Hassan and Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi dated 6 August 2021.

‘Sugar cartel’: CCP initiates hearings

However, two members, Shaista Bano and Bushra Naz Malik recorded a different opinion dated 12 August 2021 on other issues, thus, the Commission was faced with a deadlock situation. Therefore, having duly considered the overall purpose and intent of the Act, the attending public policy framework and consideration and the general public interest that the Act seeks to protect and enforce, the Chairperson exercised her second and casting vote as envisaged under the Act to break the deadlock. This was the first time the Commission passed a split decision.

The penalty imposed by the Commission, which is the highest to date, was approximately Rs. 44 billion (approximately above USD 265 million) (based on the calculation of 55 mills’ 2019 turnover figures, including consolidated turnover figures for same group mills, available with the Commission.

After the CCP’s decision, four suits were filed against the decision in the SHC, by different sugar mills and Pakistan Sugar Mills Association. The Sugar Mills Association and other sugar mills also filed applications for interim injunction to restrain the Competition Commission from implementing the above-mentioned decision. The CCP, in response to the interim injunction application, requested the SHC that interim relief may only be granted, subject to deposit of respective penalties imposed upon sugar mills and Pakistan Sugar Mills Association by the Commission.

On June 13, 2022, the SHC, after hearing the parties granted the interim relief to Sugar Mills Association and other sugar mills only to the extent of casting vote decision of Chairperson, and mentioned that Chairperson’s casting vote decision shall remain suspended till the final disposal of the suit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh High Court sugar mills CCP PSMA Cartelization scam

Comments

1000 characters

Cartelization scam: SHC orders PSMA, 26 sugar mills to deposit 50pc of penalty amounts

Sindh presents deficit budget

Budget Strategy Paper unveiled: Deficits to be reduced to restore fiscal sustainability: MoF

Karachi again deprived of its due share?

Pakistan facing debt in ‘excess of $250bn’: UNDP

Hike in POL products’ prices on the cards

Petroleum Div asked to sort out guaranteed gas supply issues

Salaried class tax structure: govt in a fix

Sindh raises development outlay by 40pc

Punjab proposes budget outlay of over Rs3.226trn

OPEC keeps forecast for 2022 oil demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels

Read more stories