ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
ASL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.61%)
AVN 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.34%)
GTECH 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
KOSM 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.41%)
MLCF 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.5%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
PTC 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.41 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.96%)
TELE 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
TPLP 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.68%)
TREET 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TRG 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.59%)
WAVES 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 27.3 (0.68%)
BR30 14,799 Increased By 219.7 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,050 Increased By 170 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,657 Increased By 89.1 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP directed to decide plea against Bilawal in 30 days

Recorder Report 15 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday disposed of a petition of a US national Pakistani Syed Iqtidar Shah and directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide the petitioner’s application seeking disqualification of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari within 30 days.

The petitioner sought the disqualification of chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal for use of symbol of PPP (parliamentarian), headed by former president Asif Ali Zardari, on the flags and manifesto of PPP.

The petitioner submitted that the Election Act, 2017, did not allow any political party to use the election symbol of any other party. He said the respondent contested the last general election on the ticket of PPP (Parliamentarian) despite being a head of another party. He said the act of the respondent was a violation of section 215 (3) of the Election Act 2017. The petitioner said an application to declare Bilawal disqualified to hold any public office was pending with the ECP for a long time.

He asked the court to order the ECP to decide his application. The court disposed of the petition with direction to the ECP to decide the application of the petitioner within 30 days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LHC Bilawal Bhutto Zardari ECP Election Act, 2017 Syed Iqtidar Shah

Comments

1000 characters

ECP directed to decide plea against Bilawal in 30 days

Sindh presents deficit budget

Budget Strategy Paper unveiled: Deficits to be reduced to restore fiscal sustainability: MoF

Karachi again deprived of its due share?

Pakistan facing debt in ‘excess of $250bn’: UNDP

Hike in POL products’ prices on the cards

Petroleum Div asked to sort out guaranteed gas supply issues

Salaried class tax structure: govt in a fix

Sindh raises development outlay by 40pc

Punjab proposes budget outlay of over Rs3.226trn

OPEC keeps forecast for 2022 oil demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels

Read more stories