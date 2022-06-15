ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
ASL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.61%)
AVN 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.34%)
GTECH 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
KOSM 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.41%)
MLCF 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.5%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
PTC 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.41 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.96%)
TELE 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
TPLP 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.68%)
TREET 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TRG 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.59%)
WAVES 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 27.3 (0.68%)
BR30 14,799 Increased By 219.7 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,050 Increased By 170 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,657 Increased By 89.1 (0.57%)
Gold eases as dollar resumes rally in run up to Fed decision

Reuters 15 Jun, 2022

NEW YORK: Gold gave up small gains in range-bound trading on Tuesday as the dollar resumed its climb and hit a 20-year high, eroding bullion’s safe-haven appeal on investor bets of aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,811.59 per ounce by 1:54 p.m. EDT (1754 GMT), while US gold futures settled down 1% at $1,813.50.

“The main thing driving gold right now is anticipation of a very aggressive Fed when it comes to rates tomorrow, given the recent inflation data,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

The dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies to scale a fresh two-decade high, making gold expensive for overseas buyers.

“Short term, this is still looking like a tough environment for gold, but it will eventually resume that safe-haven role. We just need to get beyond this strong dollar,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst with OANDA.

Expectations for a 75 basis point hike at the Fed’s two-day policy meeting jumped to 96%, according to CME’s Fedwatch Tool. Such a hike would be the biggest since 1994, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Other data showed the producer price index for final demand rose 0.8% in May after advancing 0.4% in April, the Labor Department said, in line with expectations.

“The successful or unsuccessful race to combat inflation before the economy begins to suffer has become a major theme and one that will determine the ultimate direction of gold,” Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen wrote in a note.

Silver fell 0.4% to $20.96 per ounce and platinum shed 1.6% to $918.51.

Palladium rose 1.2% to $1,817.57, having hit a near six-month low earlier in the session.

“Palladium (and platinum) are hit by the lack of demand from the automotive industry,” according to a client note from Commerzbank.

