ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
ASL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.61%)
AVN 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.34%)
GTECH 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
KOSM 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.41%)
MLCF 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.5%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
PTC 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.41 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.96%)
TELE 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
TPLP 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.68%)
TREET 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TRG 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.59%)
WAVES 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 27.3 (0.68%)
BR30 14,799 Increased By 219.7 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,050 Increased By 170 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,657 Increased By 89.1 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mendis anchors Sri Lankan batting in first ODI against Australia

AFP Updated 14 Jun, 2022

PALLEKELE: Wicketkeeper Kushal Mendis anchored Sri Lanka’s batting performance to help their team reach 300-7 against Australia in Tuesday’s first one-day international.

Mendis scored an unbeaten 86 off 87 balls, while openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Pathum Nissanka both struck half centuries in their opening stand of 115 runs, as the hosts choose to bat after winning the toss at Pallekele.

Both men hammered an Australian fast bowling attack plagued by injuries before the visitors caught Gunathilaka short of the crease on a direct hit by Marcus Stoinis in the 10th over.

Fellow opener Nissanka top-edged a reverse sweep to Aston Agar to hand Aaron Finch a simple catch two overs later.

Australia quick Kane Richardson ruled out of Sri Lanka ODIs

Charith Asalanka and Mendis helped regain momentum with a 77-run stand before Finch caught Asalanka off Jhye Richardson for 37.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka, who single-handedly stunned the visitors in the last and final Twenty20 international on Saturday with a sparkling knock, could only score six.

Wanindu Hasaranga ended the innings with a quickfire 37 off 19 balls to take the hosts to an even 300.

Australia have suffered setbacks with lead bowlers rested from the tour including Kane Richardson, who returned home on Sunday following a hamstring injury during the last Twenty20 international.

Marnus Labuschagne and Agar picked two wickets each while Hazelwood and Richardson claimed one each.

Fast bowler Pat Cummins, who returned to the ODI squad after 18 months, was wicketless after conceding 48 runs in eight overs.

australia Sri Lanka Pat Cummins Kane Richardson

Comments

1000 characters

Mendis anchors Sri Lankan batting in first ODI against Australia

Pakistan to receive edible oil shipments from Indonesia, Malaysia: PM Shehbaz

New all-time low for rupee, US dollar closes over 205

Govt accuses PTI, says funds embezzled during Imran Khan's tenure

Govt doesn't care about the poor: Imran Khan

FATF grey-list: Pakistan’s delegation leaves for Berlin

In a first: Pakistan's D.G. Khan plans to export cement to US: report

KSE-100 advances past 41,000, but volumes remain low

Pakistan's B2B platform Dastgyr grabs $37mn investment in Series A round

India's wholesale price inflation runs at 30 year high, makes rate hikes more likely

SBP says Cash Reserve Requirement does not apply on housing, construction finance targets

Read more stories