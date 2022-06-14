Mendis anchors Sri Lankan batting in first ODI against Australia

PALLEKELE: Wicketkeeper Kushal Mendis anchored Sri Lanka’s batting performance to help their team reach 300-7 against Australia in Tuesday’s first one-day international.

Mendis scored an unbeaten 86 off 87 balls, while openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Pathum Nissanka both struck half centuries in their opening stand of 115 runs, as the hosts choose to bat after winning the toss at Pallekele.

Both men hammered an Australian fast bowling attack plagued by injuries before the visitors caught Gunathilaka short of the crease on a direct hit by Marcus Stoinis in the 10th over.

Fellow opener Nissanka top-edged a reverse sweep to Aston Agar to hand Aaron Finch a simple catch two overs later.

Charith Asalanka and Mendis helped regain momentum with a 77-run stand before Finch caught Asalanka off Jhye Richardson for 37.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka, who single-handedly stunned the visitors in the last and final Twenty20 international on Saturday with a sparkling knock, could only score six.

Wanindu Hasaranga ended the innings with a quickfire 37 off 19 balls to take the hosts to an even 300.

Australia have suffered setbacks with lead bowlers rested from the tour including Kane Richardson, who returned home on Sunday following a hamstring injury during the last Twenty20 international.

Marnus Labuschagne and Agar picked two wickets each while Hazelwood and Richardson claimed one each.

Fast bowler Pat Cummins, who returned to the ODI squad after 18 months, was wicketless after conceding 48 runs in eight overs.