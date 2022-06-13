ANL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
ASC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.57%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
AVN 72.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.79%)
BOP 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.96%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.86%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.63%)
FNEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.81%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.97%)
GGL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.54%)
GTECH 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.85%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 2.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.28%)
KOSM 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
MLCF 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.02%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.52%)
PRL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.66%)
PTC 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.62%)
SNGP 30.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-3.87%)
TELE 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.32%)
TPL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.34%)
TPLP 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.13%)
TREET 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.89%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-2.98%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.51%)
WAVES 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -139.7 (-3.35%)
BR30 14,595 Decreased By -421.4 (-2.81%)
KSE100 40,963 Decreased By -1052 (-2.5%)
KSE30 15,594 Decreased By -470.4 (-2.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia quick Kane Richardson ruled out of Sri Lanka ODIs

Reuters 13 Jun, 2022

Australia fast bowler Kane Richardson has been ruled out of the five-match 50-overs series in Sri Lanka in the latest injury setback to the touring side.

Richardson, who was added to the one-day squad as cover for injured fast bowler Mitchell Starc, suffered a “fairly severe hamstring injury” during Saturday’s third Twenty20 match, a Cricket Australia spokesperson said on Monday.

Richardson will be flying home and has been replaced by fast bowler Scott Boland for the series, starting on Tuesday.

Left-armer Starc required six stitches on the index finger of his bowling arm while all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is nursing a calf strain.

Cricket-Scintillating Shanaka helps Sri Lanka avoid whitewash by Australia

Both players are expected to be available for the third match of the series on Sunday, Australia captain Aaron Finch told reporters while also naming his side for the opener. Australia, who won the three-match T20 series 2-1, will also play two tests in Sri Lanka.

Australia side for Tuesday’s ODI: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka Cricket Australia Kane Richardson

Comments

1000 characters

Australia quick Kane Richardson ruled out of Sri Lanka ODIs

Rupee plummets to record low at 204 amid IMF uncertainty

Punjab budget faces prospect of deadlock?

Pakistan, Turkey all set to ink TGA

Speaker says PML-N does not enjoy majority

Industrial amnesty scheme withdrawn

Ex-PM says Putin 'out of it', Ukraine war could last two years

Oil falls on Beijing’s COVID-19 warning, inflation worries

IT exports: Finance Bill recommendations seen as sure recipe for disaster

KE seeks payment of Rs25bn to clear SSGC dues

Dasu project to start generating power by 2026: minister

Read more stories