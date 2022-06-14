ANL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
ASL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
AVN 72.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.5%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
FNEL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGGL 11.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
GTECH 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
KEL 2.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.57%)
KOSM 2.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.99%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.67%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
PRL 16.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.5%)
TELE 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
TPL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
TREET 27.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
TRG 75.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.32%)
UNITY 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.59%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,010 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.4%)
BR30 14,523 Decreased By -56.7 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,727 Decreased By -152.8 (-0.37%)
KSE30 15,519 Decreased By -49.1 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares plunge over 5% on inflation, China COVID worries

Reuters 14 Jun, 2022

Australian shares fell more than 5% on Tuesday and were headed for their worst session in over two years, as worries over rising inflation and fresh COVID-19 cases in China sparked a rout in global equities.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell as much as 5.3%, posting its biggest intraday percentage drop since March 2020 and extending losses to a third session.

Stocks and government bonds plunged across the globe as red-hot US inflation data fuelled worries about more aggressive policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve when it meets later this week.

Tech stocks led losses on the Australian benchmark index, shedding as much as 8.2% to hit a more than two-year low after Wall Street’s weak finish overnight.

Australia-listed shares of Block Inc fell 18.2% to lead losses on the tech index, followed by Appen and Novonix, which were down 11.6% and 13.5% respectively.

Miners plummeted 6.7% in their worst intraday session in more than two years, after iron ore prices fell on Monday as fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in China revived fears of lockdowns dampening demand in the world’s top steel producer.

Mining trio Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group fell between 7.9% and 6.2%.

New Zealand shares fall after hot US CPI print; Australian markets closed

Financials retreated 5.4%, with the big four banks losing between 6.5% and 5.3%. Gold stocks dropped 5.2% as the US dollar rallied on expectations of further Fed rate hikes.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index extended losses to a fourth session, declining as much as 2.8% to hit its lowest level since May 2020.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares plunge over 5% on inflation, China COVID worries

Punjab budget 2022-23: PA pandemonium prevents budget presentation

Power sector: ECC approves Rs50bn as advance against subsidy claims

KP govt presents Rs1,332bn budget

KP makes historic Rs319.2bn ADP allocation

‘Average tariff of all Discos be notified as uniform tariff’

Rs4/unit raise in Discos’ tariff approved for April

FM Bilawal departs for Iran on two-day official visit

Banks asked to close govt accounts with zero balance

PTA to revise MTR downward next month

KP budget: 15pc increase in salaries, pensions

Read more stories