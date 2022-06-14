Pakistanis stranded in Syria: PIA begins rescue operation

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started rescuing stranded Pakistanis in Syria after Israel’s bombing at Damascus airport that led to cancellation of flights.

According to the details, the airline has commenced the rescue operation from Aleppo on the request of Pakistan ambassador to Syria.

The Pakistan ambassador to Syria wrote a letter to the CEO PIA and the Government of Pakistan, asking to send flights to the Syrian city of Aleppo to airlift Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return home.

On the special instructions of the Minister of Aviation, PIA made arrangements to send the flight on Monday, PIA spokesperson said.

