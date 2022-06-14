ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
AVN 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.77%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.48%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.96%)
GGGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.71%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.1%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.04%)
KOSM 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3%)
MLCF 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.67%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.84%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.09%)
PTC 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
SNGP 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.81%)
TELE 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.59%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.66%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.4%)
TREET 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.57%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.83%)
UNITY 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.99%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -140 (-3.36%)
BR30 14,579 Decreased By -436.8 (-2.91%)
KSE100 40,880 Decreased By -1134.8 (-2.7%)
KSE30 15,568 Decreased By -496.6 (-3.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Italy wheat production seen down

Reuters 14 Jun, 2022

MILAN: Italian wheat production is expected to fall by 15% this year due to a drought that has cut yields across the country, agricultural lobby Coldiretti said on Monday, increasing Italy’s reliance on imports.

An expected lower wheat crop in western Europe, including Italy, adds pressure to already strained global supply owing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has boosted prices because both countries are major wheat producers.

Coldiretti estimated that this year’s wheat harvest would be around 6.5 billion kilogrammes at a national level on a total surface area of 1.71 million hectares cultivated for both durum and soft wheat. The fall also impacts cereal farmers at a time when they are battling higher production costs with rising fuel and fertiliser prices.

The farm lobby said the drop increased “dependence on foreign countries in a situation in which Italy has become deficient in many raw materials and produces just 36% of the soft wheat used for bread, biscuits and cakes, and 62% of durum wheat for pasta.” Chicago and Paris wheat futures rose on Monday as a hot spell forecast in western Europe and doubts over talks to open a shipping corridor for Ukrainian grain kept attention on supply risks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

wheat crop wheat market wheat rates wheat price

Comments

1000 characters

Italy wheat production seen down

Post-budget bloodbath: KSE-100 suffers one of 2022's worst falls, plunges 1,135 points

Rupee plunges to Rs203.86 against dollar amid IMF uncertainty

S&P 500 sinks 3.9%, ending in 'bear market' on inflation worries

Pakistan can turn into agricultural giant, but sector needs attention: Imran Khan

KP unveils Rs1,332 billion budget with focus on 'self-sufficiency'

Govt announces Rs3 billion subsidy to reduce price of ghee: Marriyum

Russia becomes India's second biggest oil exporter, trade sources

Pakistan at fourth place, overtake India in ICC ODI rankings

Dozens of companies, small business groups back US bill to rein in Big Tech

Dasu project will trigger new era of socioeconomic development in country: Khursheed Shah

Read more stories