ANL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
AVN 72.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-3.76%)
BOP 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.96%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.67%)
FFL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
FNEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.81%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.97%)
GGL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.54%)
GTECH 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.18%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.04%)
KOSM 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
MLCF 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.02%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.84%)
PRL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.13%)
PTC 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.62%)
SNGP 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.13%)
TELE 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.96%)
TPL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.34%)
TPLP 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.92%)
TREET 27.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.68%)
TRG 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-3.08%)
UNITY 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.6%)
WAVES 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.09%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -138.2 (-3.32%)
BR30 14,585 Decreased By -430.7 (-2.87%)
KSE100 40,963 Decreased By -1051.9 (-2.5%)
KSE30 15,595 Decreased By -469.9 (-2.93%)
Markets

India holds ample rice stocks, no plans to curb exports

Reuters 13 Jun, 2022

NEW DELHI: India, the world’s biggest rice exporter, has ample stocks of rice and there is no plan to restrict exports, the top official at the food ministry said on Monday.

India banned wheat exports in a surprise move last month.

Asia rice: India rates rise as fears of export curb accelerate demand

“We have more than sufficient stocks of rice, so there is no plan to consider this,” Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said responding to a question whether India would consider any curb on rice exports.

India rice price

