EFP 16th Occupational Safety, Health & Well-Being, Conference & awards 2022: Message from Ismail Suttar, President EFP

TEXT: The EFP as an apex body of employers/business community in Pakistan is playing an important role in advocacy and lobbying to promote the interest of industry in the area of Industrial Relations, Safety, Health and Well-being (SHW), Skills Development, Women Empowerment, and SMEs Development and has been organizing Annual Signature events including OSHW, Employer of the Year Award, HR Conference & Awards, Excellence Award for Women Empowerment, and Exporter Recognition Award.

For the first time, EFP also organized two important events at the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 in February 2022 “Women Empowerment Seminar and Investment Forums on Tourism Industry and Minerals to Chemicals Sectors of Pakistan.”

Realizing the need, the EFP expanded its scope from labor management to addressing the economic issues and challenges faced by the business community through the EFP’s Economic Council. The Economic Council has been extensively working to improve the EFP visibility as the voice of manufacturers of Pakistan by conducting research in important areas of Pakistan’s economy such as mines and minerals development, tourism and hospitality industry, and other areas to highlight new driving areas of economic growth.

In view of its importance, the Occupational Safety, Health, and Well-beingare central to EFP activities and have been organizing the EFP OSHW Conference & Awards for the last 16 years. This initiative gained the participation of more than 500 companies that have not only been recognized for their best practices but have also been assisted in improving their standards of safety and health compliance through our intensive training, consultancy, and OSH audit programs. The last Conference and Award ceremony was held on 21 May 2022 in Karachi in which champion companies were given the Award by the Hon’ble Dr. Arif Alvi, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

We are committed to continuing to promote a culture of compliance and prevention in the safety, health, and well-being of the people being the most important challenge faced by our business community and its increasing importance in the context of a new working environment and the future of work.

