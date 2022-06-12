ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
Pakistan

FM Bilawal, OIC secretary general discuss Islamophobic actions in India

BR Web Desk 12 Jun, 2022

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and its member states to step up their efforts for protecting the life, dignity, property, culture, heritage and religious freedom of the Indian Muslims.

Taking to Twitter, the foreign minister said that he had held a telephonic conversation with the OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha and urged the Organization to take immediate cognisance of the aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India.

The minister said that the conversation focused on the series of Islamophobic actions in India, in particular derogatory remarks made by two senior officials of India’s ruling party.

The foreign minister strongly condemned the high-handed treatment by the Indian authorities of the peaceful protests after Friday prayers over the derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Govt condemns India for killing, injuring protesters

FM Bilawal observed that the derogatory remarks made by the high-ranking BJP officials have deeply hurt the sentiments of Muslims around the globe.

He noted that the BJP’s attempted clarification, and the belated and perfunctory ‘disciplinary’ action against the responsible individuals, could not assuage the pain and anguish they had caused to the Muslim world.

The OIC secretary-general expressed deep concern over the insulting remarks, as well as the unending plight of Indian Muslims.

Both sides recalled the resolutions and pronouncements of the UN and OIC on Islamophobia and decided to remain in contact to explore avenues of combatting Islamophobia in India, and mitigating the sufferings of Indian Muslims.

