ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Major Gulf markets track global peers, oil prices lower

Reuters 12 Jun, 2022

Stock markets in the Middle East fell sharply on Sunday, mirroring the previous session’s slide in oil prices and global stocks caused by worries that a higher-than-expected U.S. inflation in May will lead to a long-term policy tightening and result in a sharp economic slowdown.

The investor woes were exacerbated as China reimposed lockdown measures, stoking worries about demand for oil, which significantly shapes the direction of markets in the region.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index tumbled 2.2%, dragged down by a sharp decline in financial and energy stocks.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco dropped 3%, while Al Rajhi Bank fell 1.2%.

However, Saudi Telecom Company surged 6.57% after its board proposed increasing its share capital by 30 billion riyals ($8 billion) with the issue of 1.5 bonus shares for each share owned.

Most Gulf markets end mixed, Qatar rises

The company board also recommended changing its dividend policy - to commit the firm to 0.40 riyal ($0.11) per share per quarter rather than 1 riyal ($0.27) - in response to the proposed share capital increase.

In Qatar, the benchmark retreated 1.4%, as Qatar Islamic Bank dropped 2.7% and Industries Qatar lost 1.8%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index declined 1.4%, with Commercial International Bank Egypt falling 2.2% and Eastern Company sliding 4.1%.

Egypt’s petroleum ministry said Sunday that it planned to set up new area for crude oil storage in El-Tebbin, south of Cairo.

SAUDI ARABIA dropped 2.2% to 12,322 points

QATAR lost 1.4% to 12,918 points

EGYPT fell 1.4% to 10,098 points

BAHRAIN down 0.7% to 1,870 points

OMAN edged down 0.2% 4,126 points

KUWAIT dipped 2.1% to 8,260 points

