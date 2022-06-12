ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Jun 12, 2022
Pakistan

PTI not to leave field to opponents in by-polls: Qureshi

APP 12 Jun, 2022

MULTAN: Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday that PTI was a political party and it would not vacate field for opponents in by-elections.

Talking to media persons after acceptance of nomination papers of Zain Hussain Qureshi for by-polls in PP 217, to be held on July 17, Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that PTI would continue its fights for eradication of outdated system in the country. He also alleged that government resources were being utilized in the campaign of PML-N candidate.

Responding to a question about grand dialogue on economy, Qureshi stated that grand dialogue was not a bad thing but it should be done during the tenure of the government which secured fresh mandate after general elections. He stated the present government was a temporary regime, based on political parties having different political ideologies.

He stated that achievements of last regime of PTI were mentioned in Economic Survey. PTI government performed amicably in exports, remittance, industrial growth, agriculture uplift and many other sectors of economy. Qureshi stated that PTI wanted transparent elections. Responding to a question, Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi remarked that he did know about the duration of the present assemblies.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi PTI by elections PMLN by polls

