Prices of essential kitchen items show upward trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have kept on witnessing an upward trend during this week past as compared to the preceding week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

However, chicken price witnessed a further reduction as it went down from Rs11,200 to Rs10,500 per 40kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs275 per kg against Rs290 per, while chicken meat price went down from Rs470 per kg to Rs450 per kg.

Eggs price witnessed a further increase from Rs5,000 per carton to Rs5,150 per carton which in retail are being sold at Rs182 per dozen against Rs175 per dozen.

The best quality wheat flour is being sold at Rs1,170 per 16kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,200 per kg and the normal quality wheat flour bag is available at Rs1,150 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,180 per 15kg bag.

The government of Punjab-sponsored wheat flour is available at Rs950 per 20kg bag and all the registered retailers are getting 25 wheat-flour bags daily. In the wholesale market, the sugar price witnessed a reduction from Rs4,300 per 50kg bag to Rs4,200 per bag which in retail sugar is being sold at Rs90 per kg.

Rice prices remained stable as best quality Basmati is available at Rs11,000 per 40kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs280 per kg, normal quality Basmati Rice is available at Rs9,000 per 40kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs250 per kg while Broken Basmati rice is available at Rs5,500 per 40kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs170 per kg.

Prices of best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda, Sufi, and others further went up from Rs550 per kg to Rs575 per kg, according to ghee, cooking oil traders the suppliers of Dalda and other premium ghee, cooking oil brands have fixed new retail price at Rs620 per kg which will be effective from within next few weeks. B-grade ghee/cooking oil price went up from Rs7,300 per carton of 16 packs to Rs8,200 per carton which in the market is available at Rs530 per pack against Rs450 per kg.

According to traders, within the past three years the prices of the best quality ghee/cooking oil such as Dalda, Sufi, and Shan have witnessed an increase of Rs375 per kg as it went up from Rs200 per kg to Rs575 per kg, B-grade cooking oil/ghee price increased from Rs120 per pack to Rs530 per pack reflecting an increase of Rs4,100 per pack of 900 grams while the price of mustard oil is stable at Rs500 per kg.

Pulses prices witnessed a mixed trend as best quality whole gram price remained unchanged at Rs350 per kg, fine quality mash price went down from Rs300 per kg to Rs280 per kg, best quality lentil price went up from Rs250 per to Rs270 per kg, best quality bean lentil price went down from Rs300 per kg to Rs290 per kg, moong price went down from Rs175 per kg to Rs160 per kg, and masoor price is stable at Rs250 per kg.

Following an increase in packed milk prices the suppliers of fresh milk have also increased the milk from Rs145 per kg to Rs155 per kg and yoghurt from Rs160 per kg to Rs180 per kg, citing an increase in the transportation cost, prices of fodder and other input costs. Last week, the suppliers of packed milk brands such as nestle Milk Pak and Olpers increased the prices of their products as one-litre Milk Pak price jumped up from Rs170 per pack to Rs180 per pack, quarter liter Milk Pak from Rs45 per pack to Rs50 per pack and the price of small pack of tea whiteners jumped from Rs25 per pack to Rs28.

The mutton and beef prices remained unchanged as mutton is available at Rs1,500 per kg, while boneless beef at Rs900 per kg and beef with bone at Rs700 per kg. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price went down from Rs3,000 per domestic cylinder of 15kg to Rs2,850 per 15kg cylinder.

No changes were observed in the prices of various brands of packed spices as a pack of 25 gram Shan and National spice is being sold at Rs75-80 per pack but the suppliers in July 2021 had reduced the size of the pack from 43 grams to 25 grams. Powdered chillis and powdered turmeric prices are stable at Rs400 and Rs350 per kg respectively. After the two times increase in petroleum prices the suppliers of bathing soap and detergents have increased the prices of all the products as family size safeguard bathing soap price went up from Rs85 to Rs90 per pack and detergents such as Ariel half kg pack price went up from Rs200 per pack to Rs220 and 1kg pack to Rs440 per kg.

Vegetable prices witnessed a mixed trend as tomatoes price went up from Rs275 per 5kg to Rs300 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs60-75 per kg, Potatoes price in the wholesale market went up from Rs2,600 to Rs4,200 per quintal to Rs2,700-4,500 per quintal which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs35-55 per kg against Rs30-50 per kg, onions price remained stable at Rs300-325 per 5kg which in the retail are being sold at Rs65-75 per kg. Local garlic price went up from Rs140 per kg to Rs160 per kg, while Quetta garlic price went down from Rs300 per kg to Rs270 per kg and ginger price is stable at Rs200 per kg. Bitter gourd price went down from Rs85 per kg to Rs60 per kg, Okra price went down from Rs55 per kg to Rs45 per kg, Chinese carrot price went up from Rs55 per kg to Rs75 per kg, pumpkin price went down from Rs65-70 per kg to Rs45-40 per kg, cauliflower price went up from Rs75 per kg to Rs95 per kg, and cabbage price went up from Rs100 per kg to Rs120 per kg.

Overall fruit prices witnessed a mixed trend as Turkish apple price remained stable at Rs350 per kg, Iranian Kalakilo apple are available at Rs320 per kg, Pakistan Kalakilo apple price at Rs250 per kg, white apple at Rs250 per kg. Best quality banana price went down from Rs200 per dozen to Rs180 per dozen while normal is being sold in the range of Rs120-140 per dozen against Rs80-140 against. Watermelons are being sold at Rs35-50 per kg, white and desi melons are being sold at Rs40-50 per kg. Mangoes are being sold in the range of Rs100 to Rs200 per kg and various brands of peach are available in the range of Rs100 to Rs150 per kg.

