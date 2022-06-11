1.5pc dip: Education gets Rs90.556bn

ISLAMABAD: The government has earmarked Rs 90.556 billion for Education Affairs and Services in the federal budget for 2022-23 against the revised allocation of Rs 91.970 billion for the current fiscal year, showing a decrease of around 1.5 percent.

Pakistan’s public expenditure on education as percentage to GDP is estimated at 1.7 percent in fiscal year 2021-22 against 1.9 percent for last fiscal year, which is the lowest in the region.

The bulk of expenditure of Rs 74.609 billion has been allocated for Tertiary Education Affairs and Services in budget 2022-23, 83 percent of the total allocation under this head.

The government has earmarked Rs 3.786 billion for pre-primary and primary education affairs for 2022-23 against Rs 3.021 billion for 2021-22. Rs 8.863 billion have been earmarked for Secondary Education Affairs & Services for 2022-23 against Rs 7.632 billion for 2021-22, and Rs 2 billion for administration against Rs 1.915 billion for 2021-22 which was later revised to Rs 2.028 billion.

After the 18th Constitutional amendment, education as a subject was devolved to provinces, and federal government mainly finances the higher education.

According to the budget documents Rs 44.174 billion has been earmarked for Higher Education Commission (HEC) under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for 2022-23 against Rs 42.450 billion for 2021-22 which was later revised downward to Rs 26.338 billion. Further Rs 65 billion has been earmarked for HEC under the head of expenditure.

