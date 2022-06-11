IK says budget based on unrealistic assumptions

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and ex-prime minister Imran Khan on Friday rejected the budget for 2022-23, terming it anti-people and anti-business.

In a tweet, he said: “The budget is based on unrealistic assumptions on inflation and economic growth”.

“In the budget, the government has set the targets for inflation and economic growth at 11.5 per cent and 5pc, respectively,” he added.

Khan went on to say that weekly inflation, as measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), came in at about 24pc.

IK describes Survey as vindication of his govt’s policies

“[This] indicates that inflation will be between 25-30pc, which on the one hand will destroy the common man, and on the other hand, retard economic growth due to high interest rates,” he added.

All tax reforms and pro-poor programmes introduced during the PTI government had been shelved, he lamented, adding, “It is an unimaginative, purana (old) Pakistan budget creating more burdens and misery for the nation.”

