ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Budget

IK says budget based on unrealistic assumptions

Recorder Report 11 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and ex-prime minister Imran Khan on Friday rejected the budget for 2022-23, terming it anti-people and anti-business.

In a tweet, he said: “The budget is based on unrealistic assumptions on inflation and economic growth”.

“In the budget, the government has set the targets for inflation and economic growth at 11.5 per cent and 5pc, respectively,” he added.

Khan went on to say that weekly inflation, as measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), came in at about 24pc.

IK describes Survey as vindication of his govt’s policies

“[This] indicates that inflation will be between 25-30pc, which on the one hand will destroy the common man, and on the other hand, retard economic growth due to high interest rates,” he added.

All tax reforms and pro-poor programmes introduced during the PTI government had been shelved, he lamented, adding, “It is an unimaginative, purana (old) Pakistan budget creating more burdens and misery for the nation.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

inflation PTI Imran Khan Economic growth SPI Federal Budget 2022 23 Finance Bill 2022 budget 2022 2023 Budget FY23

Comments

1000 characters

IK says budget based on unrealistic assumptions

Jul-Mar period: Outstanding govt guarantees stand at $6.06 billion

1.5pc dip: Education gets Rs90.556bn

Finance Bill laid before Senate amid opposition’s protest

455pc hike in PL proposed

Charitable hospitals’ supplies get ST relief

FPCCI describes budget as ‘apparently satisfactory’

Huge protests in Asia over BJP spokeswoman’s remarks

Rs 1526.6 billion set aside for defence services

Budget an attempt to appease IMF, say analysts

Read more stories