ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Russian envoy hopes bilateral trade volume to rebound soon

Recorder Report 11 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: The Consul General of Russian Federation in Karachi, Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov, has said that total volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Russia was $697 million, down 12 percent from previous year.

Speaking at a press conference at the Consulate General of Russian Federation in Karachi, the Consul General said that the slump in bilateral trade happened mostly due to the COVID-10 lockdowns and supply chains disruptions related to it. He was hopeful that bilateral trade volume will eventually rebound after the struggles caused by the pandemic completely fade away.

As for the steps to increase the trade volume, Russia and Pakistan have to broaden the dimension of their economic cooperation, he said. “We have a lot of untapped potential in almost every sphere of trade partnership. Even though the majority of our bilateral trade is concentrated in commodities, we have many other products and services to offer each other”, he said adding that Pakistan is a major producer of surgical instruments, leather products and sports equipments. There is a whole load of unexplored business opportunities in Russia-Pakistan bilateral economic cooperation.

He said Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (PSGP) is the flagship project and this pipeline from Karachi to Lahore is aimed at to solve Pakistan’s energy crisis and Russia is ready to provide all the necessary assistance for practical implementation of this crucial project. “We expect the development of PSGP to continue despite the current political turbulence in Pakistan as the first agreements on the pipeline were signed when the same ruling party, PML-N, was in the government in 2015,” he said adding that there is currently a huge demand for Russian oil, as Finance Minister of Pakistan Miftah Ismail has expressed an interest to buy oil from Russia.

He said Pakistan has a huge potential in information technologies sector and is becoming a big player in pharmaceutical production. Pakistan is interested in buying Russian cancer medicine due to its high effectiveness and reasonable price. Unfortunately, due to Western anti-Russian sanctions the supply of this medicine was halted. “However, we are working to put it back of track”, he said.

He said that they are closely monitoring the developments around Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), the only complete cycle steel mill in Pakistan that was built with the help of the Soviet Union in 1960-1970s. “We are waiting for the completion of the international tender auction and we are ready to provide any necessary information for Russian companies to prepare their efforts for participation in the revival and modernization of PSM. Besides, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its special economic zones provide tremendous opportunities for enhancing our bilateral trade and investment,” he added.

About Afghanistan crisis, the Consul General said that Pakistan and Russia both want stability in this war-torn country and are ready to work together with Afghan government in order to secure its peaceful development.

Owing to its extremely important geopolitical location, Pakistan is one the key actors in a large-scale Eurasian integration, he said, adding that CPEC is one of the crucial parts of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and given the cumulative value of its projects, which is more than $65 billion, CPEC is destined to become a true game changer in the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSM CPEC Bilateral trade Russian oil Russian envoy Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov

Comments

1000 characters

Russian envoy hopes bilateral trade volume to rebound soon

Jul-Mar period: Outstanding govt guarantees stand at $6.06 billion

1.5pc dip: Education gets Rs90.556bn

Finance Bill laid before Senate amid opposition’s protest

455pc hike in PL proposed

Charitable hospitals’ supplies get ST relief

IK says budget based on unrealistic assumptions

FPCCI describes budget as ‘apparently satisfactory’

Huge protests in Asia over BJP spokeswoman’s remarks

Rs 1526.6 billion set aside for defence services

Budget an attempt to appease IMF, say analysts

Read more stories