Rs1813.8m set aside for Law & Justice Division’s schemes

ISLAMABAD: Law and Justice Division’s ongoing and new schemes have been earmarked Rs 1813.8 million for next fiscal year against 6027.3 million rupees allocated in 2021-22 – a massive decline of 70 percent.

The current expenditure budget allocates 9,256 million rupees for law courts in 2022-23 against 8,398 million rupees in the revised estimates of the current year.

Last year 2021-22 ongoing schemes were allocated 3752.212 million however in 2022-23 Rs1722.992 million will be allocated for ongoing schemes which include: (i) Archiving and Digitization of Legislations; and (ii) Record of Ministry of Law and Justice Rs46.867 million; (iii) Automation of Federal Courts/Tribunals (Phase-II) Rs393.781 million, (iv) Construction of Legal Facilitation Centre, Islamabad High Court at Constitution Avenue, G-5/1, Islamabad Rs450.000 million, (v) Construction of Camp Office for Federal Shariat Court at Peshawar (Revised) Rs38.604 million, (vi) Construction of Federal Courts/Tribunals Complex at Peshawar Rs91.338 million, (vii) Construction of Federal Courts/Tribunals Complex at Lahore Rs100.000 million, (viii) Construction of New Building for Supreme Court, Branch Registry at Karachi Rs500.000 million, (ix) Strengthening and Expansion of National Judicial Automation Unit (Feasibility Study PC-II) Rs28.950 million, and (x) Strengthening of Planning & Monitoring Unit in Ministry of Law and Justice, Islamabad (Revised) Rs73.452 million.

In 2022-23 Rs90.900 million is earmarked for new schemes, which include construction of Office of the Attorney General of Pakistan, Office of Advocate/Prosecutor General and other Allied Offices in connection with Supreme Court of Pakistan (PC-II), Islamabad Rs16.900 million and Strengthening and Capacity Enhancement of Legal Wings of Ministry of Law and Justice and Federal Ministries/Divisions Rs74.000 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022