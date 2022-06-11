ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
Food ministry’s allocation cut by 15.7pc to Rs10.129bn

Recorder Report 11 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government has allocated Rs10,129.134 million for Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) in the annual budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), compared to Rs 12,017.280 million in the budget 2021-22.

The budget showed a decrease of 15.7 percent in funds allocated for various attached departments of MNFS&R with four new projects worth Rs1049.180million and 29 ongoing projects of Rs9079.954 million budgeted for FY 2021-22.

Under the PSDP 2022-23, an amount of Rs2,000 million has been allocated for national program for improvement of watercourses in Pakistan - Phase I, while Rs1,000 million has earmarked for promotion of olive cultivation on commercial scale in Pakistan - phase II.

Out of the total amount allocated for MNFS&R, Rs800 million has been budgeted for national program for enhancing the command area in barani areas of Pakistan, Rs 800 for locust emergency and food security project and another Rs 700 million for national oilseed enhancement program.

According to the budget document, Rs504 million has been budgeted for national PesteDesPetits Ruminants (PPR) eradication programme: Phase 1 – Risk Based PPR control in Sheep and Goats of Pakistan, Rs 400 million for promoting research for productivity enhancement in Pulses, Rs 350 million for productivity enhancement of Wheat and Rs 350 million for water conservation in Barani area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The government allocated 270 million for productivity enhancement of rice, Rs 200 million for cotton productivity enhancement through eco Friendly pink bollworm management and capacity building in Punjab under Prime Minister emergency program, Rs 235 million for establishment of consumer sourcing seed authenticity system and strengthening of Labs of Federal Seed Certification & Registration Department (FSC&RD) and Rs 150 million earmarked for establishment of plant breeders rights registry and strengthening system.

