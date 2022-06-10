ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
ASC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
ASL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.98%)
AVN 74.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
BOP 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FNEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.83%)
GGGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
GGL 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.03%)
HUMNL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.79%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.82%)
PACE 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
PIBTL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PRL 17.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
PTC 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
SNGP 31.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
TELE 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
UNITY 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.68%)
WAVES 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 4.6 (0.11%)
BR30 14,938 Increased By 6.1 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,835 Increased By 99 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,976 Increased By 26.5 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Fitch raises India outlook to 'stable', maintains rating

Reuters 10 Jun, 2022

Fitch Ratings raised its outlook for India's long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to "stable" from "negative" on Friday, citing diminished downside risks to medium-term growth.

The upgrade brings its view of Asia's third-largest economy in line with Standard and Poor's and Moody's ratings and outlook.

S&P has a 'BBB-' rating on India, with a stable outlook, while Moody's has a Baa3 rating and stable outlook. Fitch maintained its rating of BBB- on India.

Islamic finance industry likely to continue growing, says Fitch

"India's economy continues to see a solid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic shock," it said in a statement.

The ratings agency said risks to the country's medium-term growth lessened due to rapid economic recovery and easing financial sector weakness, despite near-term headwinds from the global commodity price shock.

"High nominal GDP growth has facilitated a near-term reduction in the debt-to-GDP ratio," Fitch said.

Fitch lowered India's economic growth for 2022/23 to 7.8% from the 8.5% it had forecast in March, saying the inflationary impacts of the global commodity price shock were dampening some of the positive growth momentum.

However, Fitch's projection was ahead of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) projection of 7.2%. In 2021/22, India's economic growth was 8.7%.

Fitch expects inflation to average 6.9% in the current fiscal year due to a rise in global commodity prices and said it expects RBI to continue to raise repo rates to 6.15% by next fiscal year.

Earlier this week, India's central bank raised its repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90%, the second hike in two months, while raising its inflation forecast to 6.7% from 5.7%.

Fitch said external risks remain relatively well-contained despite high oil prices due to RBI's over $600 billion forex buffer. It forecast current account deficit of 3.1% of GDP in 2022/23 from 1.5% in the last fiscal year.

India Fitch Ratings Moody’s Standard and Poor’s

Comments

1000 characters

Fitch raises India outlook to 'stable', maintains rating

Tough fiscal consolidation measures on the way

Forex, PSEs and banks liabilities not included: $88.8bn external debt recorded at end of March

Actual target 8pc: Revised forecasts put inflation at 11.5-12pc

Tax exemptions cost govt over Rs1.757trn

Lahore ATC issues arrest warrants for Shafqat Mehmood, other top PTI leaders

Credit to private sector rises to record Rs1.3trn

Survey lists factors behind mammoth trade deficit

Federal Budget today

Reforms measures in budget to pave way for IMF deal: Miftah

Read more stories