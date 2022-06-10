ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.65%)
AVN 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
GGGL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
GGL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.56%)
GTECH 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.79%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.46%)
MLCF 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PRL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
PTC 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
SNGP 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TPLP 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
TREET 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 77.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.68%)
UNITY 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.63%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BR100 4,132 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.12%)
BR30 14,931 Decreased By -0.6 (-0%)
KSE100 41,776 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,968 Increased By 18.1 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Federal Budget today

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to present budget for fiscal year 2022-23 today (Friday). The measures to...
Recorder Report Updated 10 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to present budget for fiscal year 2022-23 today (Friday).

The measures to be announced by the government in the budget being presented would be important for the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme as the finance minister stated that reforms being announced in the budget would pave the way for the staff-level agreement with the Fund.

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF finance minister Miftah Ismail Federal Budget 2022 23 Finance Bill 2022 budget 2022 2023 Budget FY23

Comments

1000 characters

Federal Budget today

Forex, PSEs and banks liabilities not included: $88.8bn external debt recorded at end of March

Actual target 8pc: Revised forecasts put inflation at 11.5-12pc

Tax exemptions cost govt over Rs1.757trn

Credit to private sector rises to record Rs1.3trn

Survey lists factors behind mammoth trade deficit

KE’s tariff increased by Rs7.82/unit

Reforms measures in budget to pave way for IMF deal: Miftah

Agri sector registers 4.40pc positive growth

Gas sector circular debt nearly doubled in 3 years

Read more stories