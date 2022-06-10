Federal Budget today

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to present budget for fiscal year 2022-23 today (Friday).

The measures to be announced by the government in the budget being presented would be important for the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme as the finance minister stated that reforms being announced in the budget would pave the way for the staff-level agreement with the Fund.

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

