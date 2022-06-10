KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 12.303 billion and the number of lots traded at 10,387. Major business was contributed by Crude Oil amounting to PKR 2.765 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 2.050 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.937 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.456 billion), DJ (PKR 1.343 billion), Silver (PKR 1.378 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 755.910 million), Platinum (PKR 229.069 million), SP 500 (PKR 149.940 million), Palladium (PKR 117.445 million), Japan Equity (PKR 96.650 million), Copper (PKR 16.056 million) and Brent (PKR 6.415 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.804 were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022