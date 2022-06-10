ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
AVN 74.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
GGL 16.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
KOSM 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.05%)
MLCF 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PTC 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
SNGP 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
TELE 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
TPLP 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
TREET 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
TRG 77.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
BR100 4,130 Decreased By -6.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 14,895 Decreased By -36.6 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,802 Increased By 65.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 15,982 Increased By 32.8 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report 10 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 12.303 billion and the number of lots traded at 10,387. Major business was contributed by Crude Oil amounting to PKR 2.765 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 2.050 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.937 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.456 billion), DJ (PKR 1.343 billion), Silver (PKR 1.378 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 755.910 million), Platinum (PKR 229.069 million), SP 500 (PKR 149.940 million), Palladium (PKR 117.445 million), Japan Equity (PKR 96.650 million), Copper (PKR 16.056 million) and Brent (PKR 6.415 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.804 were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PMEX NSDQ100 COTS/FX PMEX daily trading

Comments

1000 characters

PMEX daily trading report

Forex, PSEs and banks liabilities not included: $88.8bn external debt recorded at end of March

Actual target 8pc: Revised forecasts put inflation at 11.5-12pc

Tax exemptions cost govt over Rs1.757trn

Credit to private sector rises to record Rs1.3trn

Survey lists factors behind mammoth trade deficit

Federal Budget today

KE’s tariff increased by Rs7.82/unit

Reforms measures in budget to pave way for IMF deal: Miftah

Agri sector registers 4.40pc positive growth

Gas sector circular debt nearly doubled in 3 years

Read more stories