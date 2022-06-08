PIA restores flight operations to Kuala Lumpur

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced on Wednesday its decision to restore flight operations to Kuala Lumpur, Aaj News reported.

The PIA will start operating flights to Kuala Lumpur from June 26. Its first flight will take off from Lahore.

The national carrier had suspended flight operations to Kuala Lumpur to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Malaysian authorities seize PIA's aircraft at Kuala Lumpur Airport as part of legal dispute

Meanwhile, PIA said that it has increased flights to Baku, Azerbaijan.

The airline will operate four weekly flights to Azerbaijan's capital. The flights will operate from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.