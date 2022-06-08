ANL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
ASC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
ASL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 72.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.61%)
BOP 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGGL 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
GTECH 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.13%)
KEL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.8%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 25.02 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.93%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.46%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TPLP 19.03 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.6%)
TREET 28.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
TRG 76.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
WAVES 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
BR100 4,109 Decreased By -1.1 (-0.03%)
BR30 14,748 Increased By 89.1 (0.61%)
KSE100 41,491 Decreased By -77.4 (-0.19%)
KSE30 15,813 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares struggle for direction ahead of RBI rate decision

Reuters 08 Jun, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares swung between gains and losses on Wednesday ahead of a widely expected rate hike decision by the central bank, which is trying to bring down inflation from an eight-year high while also keeping an eye on slowing economic growth.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.06% at 16,411.20, as of 0349 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.03% to 55,094.84.

After an unscheduled 40 basis point repo rate hike in May to 4.40%, economists polled by Reuters expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise it by 25 to 75 basis points on Wednesday.

Indian shares fall

Late last month, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in an interview that another rate hike move at the June policy meeting was a “no-brainer”.

“We expect the RBI to continue focusing on tackling inflation… while not entirely losing focus on growth given the uneven nature of recovery,” Suvodeep Rakshit, a senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities, said in a pre-monetary policy note.

While inflation looks set to remain elevated, mainly driven by high global energy and food costs, economic growth prospects have started to look bleak.

Gross domestic product growth slowed to its weakest in a year last quarter on a year ago, the third consecutive slowdown.

INDIA STOCKS

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares struggle for direction ahead of RBI rate decision

Budget to be guided by contractionary fiscal policy: Miftah

Rs900bn approved for Diamer-Bhasha power plants: Ahsan

President approves NEC reconstitution

No respite in electricity load-shedding

Germany, Pakistan resolve to enhance economic ties

Rs2,560bn direct taxes target set for next fiscal year

‘Charter of economy’ need of the hour: PM

PESCO seeks help against imposition of property tax

Solarization of govt offices on the cards

Process begins to appoint new PPIB MD

Read more stories