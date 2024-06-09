AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,694 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,691 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.35%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
Jun 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi leads as Gulf bourses end higher; Egypt extends loss

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2024 06:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday, with the Saudi index hitting a near one-year high on the back of broad sectoral gains, while Egypt extended its losses to a third straight session.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index advanced 2.6%, the biggest intraday rise in about a year, with all of its constituents posting gains.

Al Rajhi Bank, the world’s largest Islamic lender, climbed 3.7%, and Saudi Aramco gained 1.8% on the first day of trade after a secondary share offering expected to raise at least $11.2 billion. The oil major’s shares jumped 5.7% compared with the offer price for the secondary sale.

Among other gainers, Miahona Holding surged 19.8% to 17.9 riyals per share. Shares in the water and wastewater infrastructure firm had started trading on Thursday following an initial public offering priced at 11.5 riyals.

UAE markets gain on firm oil prices

The Qatari benchmark index rose 0.4%, extending its gain to a seventh session, the longest rally in six months. The index was lifted by gains in almost all sectors, with Industries Qatar adding 0.7% and Qatar Gas Transport advancing 2.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index slipped for a third consecutive session to end 2.9% lower, with most sectors in the red.

Commercial International Bank dropped 2.8% and Talaat Mostafa Group slid 4%.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 2.6% to 11,855

KUWAIT was up 0.1% to 7,680

QATAR gained 0.4% to 9,571

EGYPT fell 2.9% to 25,659

BAHRAIN lost 0.1% to 2,035

OMAN was down 0.7% to 4,738

Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

200 characters

Saudi leads as Gulf bourses end higher; Egypt extends loss

China, Pakistan agree to strengthen mining, oil and gas cooperation

Saudi Aramco says foreigners grab ‘majority’ of share offering

Colombia to suspend coal sales to Israel over Gaza war

Two vessels catch fire after missile strikes off Yemen’s Aden

Weather, pitch in focus as Pakistan, India resume rivalry in New York

IMF programme, investment & debt issues: US dispatching team to evaluate situation

Meeting with POWERCHINA chief: PM briefed about clean, low-carbon energy prospects

Chinese CZK Huarui Group to invest in Pakistan

FY24 exports likely to register over 10pc growth YoY

Ukraine says latest-generation Russian fighter jet hit for first time

Read more stories