ANL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
ASC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
ASL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.42%)
BOP 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
GGL 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
GTECH 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.13%)
KEL 2.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.61%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.05%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.96 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.17%)
TELE 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TPL 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.49%)
TREET 28.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
TRG 76.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.64%)
WAVES 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,109 Decreased By -1.7 (-0.04%)
BR30 14,743 Increased By 83.8 (0.57%)
KSE100 41,484 Decreased By -84.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,809 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.26%)
Australian shares rise as miners, energy stocks boost

Reuters 08 Jun, 2022

Australian shares rose on Wednesday, lifted by gains in mining and energy stocks, while banks slipped after the country’s central bank hiked interest rates by the most in 22 years.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.6% at 7,136.40 by 0037 GMT, snapping a two-session losing streak. The benchmark slid 1.5% on Tuesday.

In other key markets, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.7% at 28,138.94 and S&P 500 E-minis futures fell 0.2%.

At its policy meeting on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia stunned markets by lifting its cash rate by 50 basis points to 0.85%.

The last time it hiked by more was in early 2000.

The metals and mining index led gains on the local bourse, jumping 2% to hit more than one-month high, even as iron ore prices retreated after Chinese demand for the steelmaking ingredient spurred an earlier rally.

The mining trio BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group climbed 1.1%-2.9%.

Energy stocks gained 2.2% on rising oil prices. Major oil and gas producers Woodside Energy Group and Santos rose 0.9% and 2.3%, respectively.

Strong bullion prices lifted gold stocks up 1.9%, with Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources rising 1.5% and 2%, respectively.

Australian shares slide as RBA hikes rates by most in 22 years

Financials dropped 1.5%, set to record a three-day losing streak.

Australia’s so-called “Big Four” banks lost between 0.9% and 2.1%.

Atlas Arteria surged 15.2% on fund manager IFM Global Infrastructure Fund acquiring a 15% stake in the issued securities of the toll road operator and contemplating a potential takeover bid.

Boral Ltd jumped 5.8% after the construction materials maker appointed former boss of ASX-listed Cleanaway Waste Management Vik Bansal as its chief executive officer and managing director.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 11,295.43.

Australian shares

