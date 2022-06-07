ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
GGL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.4%)
GTECH 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.22%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.61%)
MLCF 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PRL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.8%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
TPL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TREET 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.68%)
TRG 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.36%)
UNITY 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.88%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.23%)
BR100 4,110 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,659 Decreased By -134.7 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,561 Decreased By -16.2 (-0.04%)
KSE30 15,849 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares slide as RBA hikes rates by most in 22 years

Reuters 07 Jun, 2022

Australian equities fell on Tuesday to their worst session in almost three weeks, as the central bank raised interest rates by the most in 22 years and flagged more tightening to come.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slid 1.53% to 7,095.7, with financial and tech stocks leading the decline.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lifted its cash rate by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points to 0.85%, in a major surprise to investors who had wagered on a move of either 25 or 40 basis points.

“The RBA restored some credibility today by coming out swinging - they may have taken a leaf from the RBNZ’s (Reserve Bank of New Zealand) book, but it needed to be done with inflation running so hot,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.

Australian shares end higher on mining boost, post third weekly gain

Financials slipped 2.3% to hit their lowest since March 14. The so-called “Big Four” banks fell between 1.5% and 3.3%, with National Australia Bank leading the decline. Tech stocks tumbled nearly 3%, with ASX-listed shares of Block Inc losing 2.9%.

Mining, energy and gold stocks all fell as the spectre of further rate hikes loomed.

“We are not sure we are quite at peak RBA hawkishness yet but likely to be edging closer in the coming months against a similar global central bank backdrop,” RBC analysts said in a note.

In other news, ASX-listed shares of Yancoal Australia jumped 4.2% after Yankuang Energy, which owns 62.26% of its shares, said it was open to further talks to buy the rest of company.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 closed 1.3% lower at 11,2657.7.

Australian equities

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares slide as RBA hikes rates by most in 22 years

British Airways temporarily suspends Pakistan operations

German FM pledges continued support to help Pakistan host Afghans

Govt restores Saturday holiday in government offices

Pakistan’s REER declines to 95.85 in April

Roshan Digital Accounts: inflow in May down 23% month-on-month

Former president Ashraf Ghani unlikely to have fled Kabul with millions: US watchdog

Saudi GDP grows 9.9% in Q1, beating flash estimate

High-value immovable properties, luxury vehicles: Govt mulling imposing ‘luxury tax’

Govt expects slowdown in FY23 growth

PM given presentation on Rs800bn PSDP: NEC may propose 5pc growth target for FY23

Read more stories