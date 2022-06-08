ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
Pakistan

SU readies 3-month plan to bring it back to its academic calendar

Recorder Report 08 Jun, 2022

HYDERABAD: A meeting of pro-vice chancellors, focal persons, deans of faculties, directors and chairpersons of the University of Sindh was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro on Tuesday at which a three-month plan was chalked out to complete all the pending work relating to teaching and giving examinations at all levels.

The unanimous decision is aimed at bringing the university back to its normal academic calendar which was disturbed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After reviewing the situation relating to semester examinations of various disciplines, the house made it mandatory for all

faculty members to submit the results of Bachelor’s and Master’s exams to the controller’s office by July 15.

It also decided to conduct the examinations of coursework of MPhils and PhDs in 44 disciplines from August 16 tentatively, after the summer vacations. The meeting allowed some departments to conduct such exams as per the schedules they have already announced.

The house resolved that the semester examinations of Bachelor’s programmes of the evening shift would also be held in August, after the summer break. Summer vacations would start on June 13 and continue until August 12, during which the directors, chairpersons and deans would be present in their respective departments on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Kalhoro said that students could stay in their dormitories until the completion of examinations.

He said that the university was currently offering admissions to 44 MPhil and PhD programmes but added that enrollment would soon be announced for many other departments as well after the required no-objection certificate was received from the Higher Education Commission, Islamabad.

University of Sindh academic calendar VC Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro SU students

