ANL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
ASC 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
ASL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
AVN 71.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.98%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
FFL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
GGL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.92%)
GTECH 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.63%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.61%)
MLCF 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PRL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.57%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TPL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.92%)
TREET 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
TRG 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.37%)
UNITY 20.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.94%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,116 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,687 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.72%)
KSE100 41,570 Decreased By -7.2 (-0.02%)
KSE30 15,854 Decreased By -14.4 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Saudi GDP grows 9.9% in Q1, beating flash estimate

Reuters 07 Jun, 2022

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product grew 9.9% in the first quarter, more than a flash estimate last month of 9.6%, official data showed on Tuesday.

“This growth is due to the high increase in oil activities by 20.3%,” the General Authority for Statistics said.

GDP growth was 2.6% higher than in the fourth quarter, while oil activity was up 2.9% on a quarterly basis.

Saudi Arabia may raise July crude oil prices for Asia

Crude petroleum and natural gas activities were the highest contributor to GDP at 32.4%, the statistics authority said. Non-oil activity rose 3.7%, or 0.9% from the previous quarter.

Government activity increased by 2.4% year-on-year, but declined 0.9% from the fourth quarter.

Saudi Arabia gdp MENA

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi GDP grows 9.9% in Q1, beating flash estimate

Govt expects slowdown in FY23 growth

PM given presentation on Rs800bn PSDP: NEC may propose 5pc growth target for FY23

Roshan Digital Accounts: inflow in May down 23% month-on-month

Power sector subsidies, payments to IPPs/GPPs: Rs516bn may be set aside as provisional IBCs

Former president Ashraf Ghani unlikely to have fled Kabul with millions: US watchdog

High-value immovable properties, luxury vehicles: Govt mulling imposing ‘luxury tax’

Banking sector: PBA urges FBR not to introduce any additional tax

7 power projects being set up under CPEC: Govt agrees to restore tax exemptions

Power loadshedding to be reduced from today: ex-PM

Joint MoF-SBP statement: Rumours about FCAs, RDAs denied

Read more stories