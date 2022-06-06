ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ACE Punjab arrests road inspector for taking bribe

Recorder Report 06 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Sunday arrested a Road Inspector of Gujranwala Highway Department for taking bribe.

According to the spokesperson, the accused was arrested through a trap raid while tainted notes of Rs 100,000 were also seized from his possession during the operation. He said that accused Road Inspector Shahid Iftikhar received a bribe of Rs 100,000 from the complainant, who is a contractor of Wazirabad Toll Plaza.

The spokesperson said the accused had been ‘blackmailing’ the contractor to pay a monthly bribe of Rs 200,000. The accused inspector also demanded bribes for extending the contract period. He said that a case has been registered against the inspector.

