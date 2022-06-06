ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
Woman kidnaps newborn from LGH

Recorder Report 06 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: An unidentified woman allegedly kidnapped a newborn baby from the nursery of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Sunday. A CCTV footage went viral online showed that an unidentified woman tricked the newborn’s mother and took away her infant.

Meanwhile, LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid while talking to the media said the newborn baby was abducted due to parents’ negligence. He said the baby was handed over to the family immediately after birth. According to Dr Khalid, an unidentified woman told the baby’s mother to prepare milk and she would take care of her infant.

The senior officer added that the unidentified woman carried the newborn baby for some time and then disappeared from the hospital, blaming the parents for handing over the baby to an ‘unknown’ lady.

