Sports

I will play at Wimbledon if my body allows me to, says Nadal

Reuters 05 Jun, 2022

PARIS: French Open champion Rafael Nadal will play at Wimbledon later this month if his body allows him to, the Spaniard said on Sunday after winning Roland Garros for a record-extending 14th time.

"I am going to be in Wimbledon if my body is ready to be in Wimbledon. Wimbledon is not a tournament that I want to miss," said Nadal, who has been suffering from a chronic foot injury.

Nadal crushes Ruud in straight sets, clinches French Open final

Nadal destroyed Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 to stay undefeated in Roland Garros finals.

The 36-year-old, who has won the season's first two majors, now owns a men's record 22 Grand Slam singles titles - two more than nearest rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Wimbledon starts on June 27.

