Jun 05, 2022
Sports

Nadal crushes Ruud in straight sets, clinches French Open final

  • Spaniard extends record with 14th French Open crown
Reuters Updated 05 Jun, 2022

PARIS: Spain's Rafael Nadal clinched a record-extending 14th French Open crown, winning in straight sets against Norway's Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday.

Nadal also increased his record men's Grand Slam title haul to 22, with the 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 win against world number eight Ruud.

Ruthless Swiatek crushes Gauff to clinch second French Open title

More to follow

French Open Rafael Nadal Casper Ruud

