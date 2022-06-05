Nadal crushes Ruud in straight sets, clinches French Open final

PARIS: Spain's Rafael Nadal clinched a record-extending 14th French Open crown, winning in straight sets against Norway's Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday.

Nadal also increased his record men's Grand Slam title haul to 22, with the 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 win against world number eight Ruud.

