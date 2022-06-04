ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Japan’s Kunieda wins 27th Grand Slam wheelchair title

AFP 04 Jun, 2022

PARIS: Japan’s Shingo Kunieda won his eighth French Open men’s wheelchair title and 27th Grand Slam crown on Saturday with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 victory over Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina.

It was 38-year-old Kunieda’s 27th win in 38 meetings against Fernandez.

Such is Kunieda’s dominance at the Slams that Fernandez and Alfie Hewitt remain his closest pursuers on five majors each.

Saturday’s 2-hour 41-minute victory was the Japanese star’s first in the French capital since 2018. He is also the reigning Paralympic champion.

In the women’s final, top seeded Dutchwoman Diede de Groot continued her mastery of Japan’s Yui Kamiji with a 16th win in 17 meetings between the two.

Her 6-4, 6-1 victory, in a match played out on Roland Garros’ showpiece Court Philippe Chartrier, gave the 25-year-old a third French Open title and 14th Slam overall.

Grand Slam Shingo Kunieda wheelchair title

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Kunieda wins 27th Grand Slam wheelchair title

President Alvi returns Election, NAB bills to Prime Minister

Govt to explore potential of barter trade with Russia

PM Shehbaz orders quick completion of Gwadar University, airport

FIA tells special court it wants to arrest PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza

Two Saudi delegations to visit US as ties improve

At least four killed as wildfire erupts in Shangla

Saudi receives first foreign Hajj pilgrims since before pandemic

'Enemies' triggering unrest in Iran to overthrow Islamic Republic: Khamenei

Ukraine says its troops have pushed back Russian advance in eastern city

Quarterly Tariff Adjustment: Rs113bn impact to be shifted to KE consumers by way of surcharge

Read more stories