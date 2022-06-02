ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
ASC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.95%)
ASL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
AVN 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.08%)
BOP 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
GGL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.6%)
GTECH 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.45%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.4%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
PRL 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
PTC 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
SNGP 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.09%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
TPLP 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.8%)
TREET 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WAVES 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
YOUW 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.23%)
BR100 4,182 Decreased By -62.8 (-1.48%)
BR30 15,163 Decreased By -271.7 (-1.76%)
KSE100 42,238 Decreased By -518.1 (-1.21%)
KSE30 16,108 Decreased By -187.2 (-1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Disney+ releases documentary short prior to the release of Ms. Marvel

BR Web Desk 02 Jun, 2022
Photo: marvel.com
Photo: marvel.com

As fans eagerly await the release of the new series, the studio has released 'A Fan Guide to Ms. Marvel' as an appetizer to catch up on the newly-minted superhero.

The documentary short gives viewers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look on the original series, from its comic book origins to its development and production, featuring interviews with the creative team and cast, including star Iman Vellani - who once made her own Ms. Marvel costume, as reported on the Marvel website.

Ms. Marvel is an original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. The story tells us of a young girl who is a superhero fanatic with much imagination who struggles to fit in and be seen both at home and in school. She inherits brand new superpowers that now stand to change that, making her feel quite just like the superheroes she’s been looking up to.

Trailer for Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Ms. Marvel finally released

The story follows Kamala, as she navigates her new identity and its responsibilities.

Earlier, co-director of the series, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy had announced that Disney and Marvel will be especially creating a cinema-format version of the six-episode series for Pakistan where it will be shown in theatres as the streaming platform is not available in the country.

The series has been split into three parts for the theatre version. The first two episodes will premiere on June 16, with the rest of the series showing as follows: episodes 3, 4 will debut on June 30, and episodes 5, 6 will debut on July 14.

Marvel Studios' Ms Marvel to screen in theatres across Pakistan

The series has drawn together diverse homegrown talent, contracting official posters to be produced by a Pakistani artist, along with featuring music by local musicians.

Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

The episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

Disney+ Marvel ms marvel Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Marvel Studios

Comments

1000 characters

Disney+ releases documentary short prior to the release of Ms. Marvel

Alarm bells: SBP-held foreign currency reserves fall to $9.72bn

Miftah says $2.3bn refinancing agreement reached with Chinese banks

Moody's downgrades Pakistan's outlook to negative from stable

NEPRA hikes electricity tariff by Rs7.91 per unit

KSE-100 drops 1.21% amid sharp increase in yields in secondary market

Fifth day of gain: Rupee appreciates to 197.59 against US dollar

Careem suspends food-delivery business in Pakistan over unfavourable economic conditions

Oil little changed after OPEC+ agrees to boost output

Swvl hits pause on intra-city rides in Pakistan, days after announcing global job cuts

Govt's policies will lead country towards bankruptcy: Imran Khan

Read more stories