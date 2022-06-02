Disney+ releases documentary short prior to the release of Ms. Marvel

As fans eagerly await the release of the new series, the studio has released 'A Fan Guide to Ms. Marvel' as an appetizer to catch up on the newly-minted superhero.

The documentary short gives viewers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look on the original series, from its comic book origins to its development and production, featuring interviews with the creative team and cast, including star Iman Vellani - who once made her own Ms. Marvel costume, as reported on the Marvel website.

Ms. Marvel is an original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. The story tells us of a young girl who is a superhero fanatic with much imagination who struggles to fit in and be seen both at home and in school. She inherits brand new superpowers that now stand to change that, making her feel quite just like the superheroes she’s been looking up to.

The story follows Kamala, as she navigates her new identity and its responsibilities.

Earlier, co-director of the series, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy had announced that Disney and Marvel will be especially creating a cinema-format version of the six-episode series for Pakistan where it will be shown in theatres as the streaming platform is not available in the country.

The series has been split into three parts for the theatre version. The first two episodes will premiere on June 16, with the rest of the series showing as follows: episodes 3, 4 will debut on June 30, and episodes 5, 6 will debut on July 14.

The series has drawn together diverse homegrown talent, contracting official posters to be produced by a Pakistani artist, along with featuring music by local musicians.

Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

The episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.