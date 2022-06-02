ANL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
Jun 02, 2022
Pakistan

There’s no bar on Hajj subsidy: CII

APP 02 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Wednesday said there was no bar at the subsidy being provided by the government on Haj in Shariah.

He said the religious affairs ministry’s efforts for facilitating the Hajj and reducing its expenses were commendable.

Declining the news on social media about the CII opposing the Haj subsidy, he said the previous government inquired about it, to which it responded, “It is permissible for the government to subsidize Haj in accordance with Shariah and this generous action does not contradict the ability of the pilgrims to afford it.

hajj Dr Qibla Ayaz Council of Islamic Ideology Hajj subsidy

