There’s no bar on Hajj subsidy: CII

ISLAMABAD: Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Wednesday said there was no bar at the subsidy being provided by the government on Haj in Shariah.

He said the religious affairs ministry’s efforts for facilitating the Hajj and reducing its expenses were commendable.

Declining the news on social media about the CII opposing the Haj subsidy, he said the previous government inquired about it, to which it responded, “It is permissible for the government to subsidize Haj in accordance with Shariah and this generous action does not contradict the ability of the pilgrims to afford it.