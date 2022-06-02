ANL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.08%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.63%)
BOP 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
GGL 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.12%)
GTECH 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.27%)
MLCF 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.83%)
PACE 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PRL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.71%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
TELE 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
TREET 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
TRG 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.12%)
UNITY 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
WAVES 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
BR100 4,245 Increased By 0.4 (0.01%)
BR30 15,422 Decreased By -13.4 (-0.09%)
KSE100 42,756 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 16,296 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Seminar for sustainable tobacco control in Pakistan

Amjad Ali Shah 02 Jun, 2022

PESHAWAR: Speakers here at a seminar stressed the need for sustainable tobacco control in Pakistan through integrating tobacco control in health, education, environment policies and development framework to contribute to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals SDGs.

The seminar was organized by local non-governmental organization Blue Veins, in Peshawar on Wednesday in connection with the World No Tobacco Day 2022.

Chairperson Standing Committee on Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Law makers, policy makers, representatives from government departments, members from civil society, media and academics were in attendance.

World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) is observed around the world every year on 31 May to raise awareness on the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use and call for global efforts for tobacco-control.

This year the day is marked with a campaign theme around awareness raising on environmental impacts of tobacco.

The speakers of the seminar called for public attention to the tobacco epidemic in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and urged on raising public awareness about the environmental impact of tobacco use, and policies for sustainable tobacco control through multi-sectoral response.

Pakistan is one of the largest tobacco-consuming countries in the world. According to the Pakistan Household Integrated Economic Survey (HIES) 2015-2016, 45% of the households in Pakistan are tobacco consumers. Almost 23.9 million adults currently use tobacco in any form in the country (Ministry of National Health Services, 2018).

Along with the dangerous health outcomes, the cultivation, production, distribution, consumption, and post-consumer waste of tobacco products are having shockingly widespread environmental impacts worldwide including Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

World No Tobacco Day sustainable tobacco control Seminar for sustainable tobacco control

Comments

1000 characters

Seminar for sustainable tobacco control in Pakistan

May CPI inflation rises 13.8pc YoY

Fuel Cost Adjustment: Over Rs280bn additional burden to be passed on to consumers in three months

Power supply to export-oriented sectors till 30th: Finance Ministry puts MoC on the defensive

Excepting Indonesia, 2pc ACDs removed on import of palm oil

PBS expands basket of selected items

Budget session: President summons NA on 6th

‘Torture’ on PTI workers: ‘Registration’ of case against Sanaullah ordered

Essential telecom services: Mobile companies seek reduction in WHT

Overdue receivables: CPHGC approaches PM’s office

Pakistan among top 3 countries for cryptocurrency adoption?

Read more stories