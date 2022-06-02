WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
June 1, 2022
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 31-May-22 27-May-22 26-May-22 25-May-22
Chinese yuan 0.111227 0.11015 0.110018 0.111249
Euro 0.793732 0.794725 0.792313 0.790528
Japanese yen 0.00577929 0.0058358 0.0058102 0.0058428
U.K. pound 0.932725 0.933295 0.934377 0.926623
U.S. dollar 0.740905 0.74121 0.740687 0.741862
Algerian dinar 0.00510046 0.0051083 0.0050926 0.0051015
Australian dollar 0.532488 0.528779 0.523369 0.527241
Botswana pula 0.0619397 0.0615946 0.0616487
Brazilian real 0.156696 0.154435 0.153426
Brunei dollar 0.540832 0.538877 0.540479
Canadian dollar 0.585788 0.579024 0.577909
Chilean peso 0.0008967 0.0008934 0.0008866 0.0008895
Czech koruna 0.0321155 0.0321664 0.0321102 0.0320667
Danish krone 0.106693 0.106246
Indian rupee 0.00953986 0.0095444 0.0095417 0.0095707
Israeli New Shekel 0.221961 0.220927 0.220246 0.220858
Korean won 0.0005863 0.0005868
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42403 2.42252 2.42637
Malaysian ringgit 0.16933 0.169129 0.168434 0.168893
Mauritian rupee 0.0170443 0.0170294 0.0170231 0.0170991
Mexican peso 0.0376208 0.0374211 0.0373966
New Zealand dollar 0.483885 0.48212 0.479262 0.480356
Norwegian krone 0.0786006 0.0780747 0.0769718
Omani rial 1.92693 1.92636 1.92942
Peruvian sol 0.200516 0.20254
Philippine peso 0.0141819 0.0141509 0.014149 0.0141769
Polish zloty 0.173713 0.172511 0.171499 0.17225
Qatari riyal 0.203545 0.203485 0.203808
Russian ruble 0.0120263 0.0111623 0.011937 0.013177
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197575 0.197517 0.19783
Singapore dollar 0.540925 0.540832 0.538877 0.540479
South African rand 0.0473799 0.0473841 0.0468871 0.0471976
Swedish krona 0.0755987 0.0754366 0.0754477
Swiss franc 0.771736 0.772335 0.769606
Thai baht 0.0216709 0.0216931 0.0216007 0.0216887
Trinidadian dollar 0.110114 0.110013 0.110067
U.A.E. dirham 0.201744 0.201685 0.202005
Uruguayan peso 0.0185681 0.0186187 0.018571
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
