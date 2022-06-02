WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 1, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 31-May-22 27-May-22 26-May-22 25-May-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.111227 0.11015 0.110018 0.111249 Euro 0.793732 0.794725 0.792313 0.790528 Japanese yen 0.00577929 0.0058358 0.0058102 0.0058428 U.K. pound 0.932725 0.933295 0.934377 0.926623 U.S. dollar 0.740905 0.74121 0.740687 0.741862 Algerian dinar 0.00510046 0.0051083 0.0050926 0.0051015 Australian dollar 0.532488 0.528779 0.523369 0.527241 Botswana pula 0.0619397 0.0615946 0.0616487 Brazilian real 0.156696 0.154435 0.153426 Brunei dollar 0.540832 0.538877 0.540479 Canadian dollar 0.585788 0.579024 0.577909 Chilean peso 0.0008967 0.0008934 0.0008866 0.0008895 Czech koruna 0.0321155 0.0321664 0.0321102 0.0320667 Danish krone 0.106693 0.106246 Indian rupee 0.00953986 0.0095444 0.0095417 0.0095707 Israeli New Shekel 0.221961 0.220927 0.220246 0.220858 Korean won 0.0005863 0.0005868 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42403 2.42252 2.42637 Malaysian ringgit 0.16933 0.169129 0.168434 0.168893 Mauritian rupee 0.0170443 0.0170294 0.0170231 0.0170991 Mexican peso 0.0376208 0.0374211 0.0373966 New Zealand dollar 0.483885 0.48212 0.479262 0.480356 Norwegian krone 0.0786006 0.0780747 0.0769718 Omani rial 1.92693 1.92636 1.92942 Peruvian sol 0.200516 0.20254 Philippine peso 0.0141819 0.0141509 0.014149 0.0141769 Polish zloty 0.173713 0.172511 0.171499 0.17225 Qatari riyal 0.203545 0.203485 0.203808 Russian ruble 0.0120263 0.0111623 0.011937 0.013177 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197575 0.197517 0.19783 Singapore dollar 0.540925 0.540832 0.538877 0.540479 South African rand 0.0473799 0.0473841 0.0468871 0.0471976 Swedish krona 0.0755987 0.0754366 0.0754477 Swiss franc 0.771736 0.772335 0.769606 Thai baht 0.0216709 0.0216931 0.0216007 0.0216887 Trinidadian dollar 0.110114 0.110013 0.110067 U.A.E. dirham 0.201744 0.201685 0.202005 Uruguayan peso 0.0185681 0.0186187 0.018571 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

