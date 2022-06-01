ANL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
ASC 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
ASL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
AVN 79.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
CNERGY 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
FFL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
FNEL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
GGGL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
GGL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUMNL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
KEL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.15%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
MLCF 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PACE 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PRL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.88%)
PTC 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
SNGP 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.43%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
TPL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
TREET 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.57%)
TRG 80.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
WAVES 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.96%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.6%)
YOUW 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BR100 4,271 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,560 Decreased By -79.4 (-0.51%)
KSE100 42,943 Decreased By -134.7 (-0.31%)
KSE30 16,396 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.35%)
UK ‘very unlikely’ to hold early election: Raab

Reuters 01 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Britain is “very unlikely” to hold an early election, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday, as speculation swirls about the future of the government following growing criticism of Boris Johnson.

UK minister arrives in Pakistan

Johnson is facing a mounting threat of a confidence vote from his own lawmakers, prompting some commentators to suggest he could consider holding an early election before an expected date in 2024, to rebuild his authority.

Dominic Raab Prime Minister Boris Johnson

